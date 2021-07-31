Holiday Gift Ideas 2021 with Amazon Small Business Kasentex and Many Others
New York, NY, July 31, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Small Business Saturday is now a national day. However it's always good to support local and small businesses no matter the time of year. Many small businesses now rely on Amazon in this highly sophisticated retail world to meet customer expectations. Who doesn't love free shipping and 2 day delivery? There are a wide range of holiday gifts for everyone this holiday season:
1) Kasentex All Season Down Alternative Comforter - $46.99
"We're so grateful to have people supporting us through these times and the holidays," says Gloria Randall, Kasentex Social Coordinator.
2) Slim Instant Coffee Packets - $14.95
3) Three Dog Bakery Lick'n Crunch Sandwich Cookies - $2.99
4) SpaLife Soothing Petal-Infused Effervescent Mineral Bath Salts - $19.99
The Small Business Administration indicate there are 30 million small businesses in the United States. Lets give them the support and holiday cheer our local communities need.
For more Amazon Small Business information visit: https://www.amazon.com/b?ie=UTF8&node=21429425011
1) Kasentex All Season Down Alternative Comforter - $46.99
"We're so grateful to have people supporting us through these times and the holidays," says Gloria Randall, Kasentex Social Coordinator.
2) Slim Instant Coffee Packets - $14.95
3) Three Dog Bakery Lick'n Crunch Sandwich Cookies - $2.99
4) SpaLife Soothing Petal-Infused Effervescent Mineral Bath Salts - $19.99
The Small Business Administration indicate there are 30 million small businesses in the United States. Lets give them the support and holiday cheer our local communities need.
For more Amazon Small Business information visit: https://www.amazon.com/b?ie=UTF8&node=21429425011
Contact
KasentexContact
Gloria Randall
908-801-0068
kasentex.com
Gloria Randall
908-801-0068
kasentex.com
Categories