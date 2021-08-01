The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Cloud-Based Sales Tax Solutions: The Key to Reduced TCO, Increased ROI
New York, NY, August 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: Cloud-Based Sales Tax Solutions: The Key to Reduced TCO, Increased ROI. This event is scheduled on October 28, 2021 from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm (ET).
Event Synopsis:
The rise of sales tax automation has made it possible for companies to turn their manual tax processes into streamlined and efficient systems. It has dramatically improved everyday tasks, like data validation, which can now be performed with increased speed, ease, and accuracy.
Today, as sales tax technology moves towards the cloud, more and more tax leaders are able to go beyond just overcoming error-fraught procedures. Tax departments, which were once boxed in compliance-only function, are now taking a more strategic role in reducing total cost of ownership (TCO) and driving revenue.
Join a panel of thought leaders and distinguished professionals assembled by The Knowledge Group as they take a deep dive into the evolution of cloud-based sales tax solutions. Discover how these solutions can help your company cut TCO and increase ROI.
Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:
• Trends: What Are We Seeing and Why Are We Seeing a Transition to the Cloud?
• Technology: Cloud-Based Sales Tax Technology
• TCO: Data on These Costs/Opportunity Costs/Potential Profits that Can Be Reaped
Speakers:
Tim Roden, Solutions Principal, Sovos
Randall Chastain, Product Manager, Sovos
Nabil Khan, Indirect Tax Operations Partner, PwC
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
