Ecosystm Announces the Launch of the Global Digital Futures Awards
An independent, non-sponsored global awards program that recognises excellence and impact in the areas of FinTech, HealthTech, and Tech for Good.
Singapore, Singapore, August 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Ecosystm, the disruptive technology research and insights platform, today announced the launch of the Ecosystm Global Digital Futures Awards, an awards process that recognises excellence in the areas of FinTech, HealthTech, and "Tech for Good." The aim of the Awards is to highlight organisations that are creating Impact, demonstrating innovation, and building ecosystems to shape the digital future.
Our personal and business lives are intrinsically linked to technology, and tech is pervasive to all walks of life. Technology should be leveraged to improve some of the largest challenges we face as a society, and the Ecosystm Global Digital Futures Awards aims to recognise the companies that are doing this.
The Awards will be run throughout the year, with nominations now open for the FinTech awards, and a winner to be announced in October 2021. HealthTech and Tech for Good will open up for nomination at a later date.
Commenting on the launch of the Ecosystm Global Digital Futures Awards, Ecosystm CEO, Amit Gupta said, “There is a lot of amazing work being done by technology-focused companies all over the world, but they don’t always get the recognition they deserve. The Ecosystm Global Digital Futures Awards are a way for organisations to gain validation of the great work they are doing and show that beyond the hustle and bustle of their KPIs, there is a community of peers acknowledging the impact they are creating.”
Within the FinTech category, there are eight awards: Customer Experience, Payments, Lending, Banking, InsureTech, Financial Inclusion, Platform and Sustainable Finance. The Awards programme will involve a recommendation process provided by Ecosystm’s global analyst team, with shortlisted nominations evaluated by an international judging panel of renowned industry experts and thought leaders. Organisations are also encouraged to nominate themselves or their partners by following this link: https://awards.ecosystm360.com/
For more information, https://info.ecosystm360.com/hubfs/The%20Ecosystm%20RED%20-%20Digital%20Futures%20Awards%20-%20
FinTech.pdf
About Ecosystm
Ecosystm is a new age Technology Research and Advisory Platform that brings together tech buyers, vendors and analysts into one integrated platform. The platform moves away from the highly inefficient business models of traditional research firms and instead focuses on data democratisation, with an emphasis on providing users with meaningful, contextualised and customised research and insights.
With technology becoming the number one source for innovation and differentiation, and global spending on technology accelerating due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ecosystm aims to enable all companies to harness the power of market data to make informed decisions. Offering data and research input, sourcing and subscription services, Ecosystm promises its users in-depth and relevant research by default.
