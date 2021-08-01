The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Effectively Manage KYC Compliance: Keep Up with the Times by Getting Back to Basics
New York, NY, August 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: Effectively Manage KYC Compliance: Keep Up with the Times by Getting Back to Basics. This event is scheduled on August 11, 2021 from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM ET.
Event Synopsis:
Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) regulations have evidently evolved with the onset of the pandemic. With several authorities reconsidering their existing laws in response to the increasing criminal activities and emerging risks, the AML/KYC regulatory landscape and its already intricate compliance environment have become more active and complex than ever.
Firms, therefore, should be attentive to the recent developments and updates so that they are always prepared to meet their regulatory obligations, thus, avoiding hefty penalties and criminal investigations.
In this CLE Webcast, financial regulatory compliance experts Camilla Yellets (LexisNexis Risk Solutions) and Ari Good, JD LLM (Good Attorneys At Law, P.A.) will provide an in-depth discussion of the current risks and challenges firms are facing when it comes to their AML/KYC compliance. The speakers will tackle effective strategies that practitioners and business leaders can implement to address these issues. They will also highlight the use of technology in keeping up with the changing financial crime trends.
Key topics include:
Impact of COVID-19 on AML/KYC Compliance
Recent Developments in AML/KYC Regulations
Addressing Current and Emerging Risks
Managing Compliance: How Technology Can Help
Outlook: Changes to Expect in 2021 and Beyond
Speakers:
Camilla Yellets, Senior Vertical Solutions Consultant, LexisNexis Risk Solutions
Ari Good, JD LLM, President, Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS), Good Attorneys At Law, P.A.
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
