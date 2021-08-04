Radix Wire & Cable Duralife® Team Welcomes Technical Sales Engineer Matt Buzzell & Product Specialist Tiffany Worsham
Cleveland, OH, August 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Radix Wire and Cable is pleased to welcome two new members to the DuraLife® Fire Protection team, Technical Sales Engineer Matt Buzzell and Product Specialist Tiffany Worsham.
Matt Buzzell has over 10 years of experience in industrial and technical sales. Most recently, he worked as the Western Regional Sales Manager for Staubli Electrical Connectors in Windsor, CA where he was responsible for sales growth and sales team development.
In his role as Technical Sales Engineer with Radix, Matt will develop and implement strategic sales plans by leveraging the technical advantages of DuraLife® Fire Protection products as the company continues to grow market share for Radix’s fire protection products.
Matt has a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Minnesota State University and an M.B.A. from Arizona State University.
Tiffany Worsham has several years of experience providing training to end users in a variety of industries. Most recently, she worked as Sales Support Specialist for Graphco in Solon, OH, where she managed all aspects of the sales process, including technical software training for the territory sales managers.
In her role as Product Specialist, Tiffany will be a DuraLife® subject matter expert, providing premiere product support to Radix customers while coordinating with all departments to ensure best-in-class service for the DuraLife® range of fire-rated cables.
Tiffany has a Bachelor of Arts in English from Pennsylvania State University.
“I’m excited to welcome Matt and Tiffany to the DuraLife® team,” said DuraLife® Business Unit Manager Danielle Purewal. “They both bring expertise, enthusiasm and a can-do attitude that will enhance the Radix customer experience.”
About Radix Wire
Founded in 1944 and based in Cleveland, Ohio, Radix is the leading manufacturer of UL, CSA and factory‐rated electrical wire and cable for high performance, extreme temperature applications. The company’s product portfolio consists of unique wire and cable products with temperature ratings from 150°C to 1,000°C and voltage ratings from 300V to 40kV. Products include the DuraLife brand of two-hour, fire-rated cables that meet the UL2196 performance requirements required for pathway survivability of critical circuits. To learn more, please call (216) 731-9191 or visit www.radix-wire.com.
Matt Buzzell has over 10 years of experience in industrial and technical sales. Most recently, he worked as the Western Regional Sales Manager for Staubli Electrical Connectors in Windsor, CA where he was responsible for sales growth and sales team development.
In his role as Technical Sales Engineer with Radix, Matt will develop and implement strategic sales plans by leveraging the technical advantages of DuraLife® Fire Protection products as the company continues to grow market share for Radix’s fire protection products.
Matt has a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Minnesota State University and an M.B.A. from Arizona State University.
Tiffany Worsham has several years of experience providing training to end users in a variety of industries. Most recently, she worked as Sales Support Specialist for Graphco in Solon, OH, where she managed all aspects of the sales process, including technical software training for the territory sales managers.
In her role as Product Specialist, Tiffany will be a DuraLife® subject matter expert, providing premiere product support to Radix customers while coordinating with all departments to ensure best-in-class service for the DuraLife® range of fire-rated cables.
Tiffany has a Bachelor of Arts in English from Pennsylvania State University.
“I’m excited to welcome Matt and Tiffany to the DuraLife® team,” said DuraLife® Business Unit Manager Danielle Purewal. “They both bring expertise, enthusiasm and a can-do attitude that will enhance the Radix customer experience.”
About Radix Wire
Founded in 1944 and based in Cleveland, Ohio, Radix is the leading manufacturer of UL, CSA and factory‐rated electrical wire and cable for high performance, extreme temperature applications. The company’s product portfolio consists of unique wire and cable products with temperature ratings from 150°C to 1,000°C and voltage ratings from 300V to 40kV. Products include the DuraLife brand of two-hour, fire-rated cables that meet the UL2196 performance requirements required for pathway survivability of critical circuits. To learn more, please call (216) 731-9191 or visit www.radix-wire.com.
Contact
Radix-Wire & CableContact
Danielle Purewal
(216) 731-9191
radix-wire.com
Danielle Purewal
(216) 731-9191
radix-wire.com
Categories