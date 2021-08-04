In August, Exploration Coach, Cindy Coan is Going to Test the Boundaries of Remote Work
Cindy Coan is testing the boundaries of remote work on a 7000-mile journey, over 70 days, to visit over 20 cities across the country.
Los Angeles, CA, August 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- This month, tech manager and career coach, Cindy Coan is picking up her laptop to start out on a 7000-mile journey, over 70 days, to visit over 20 cities across the country. The trip she’s coined, The Rebel Tour, will test the boundaries of remote work. Over the 10-week journey, Coan will be working from trains, buses, hotels, coffee shops, park benches, backyards, pool sides and other non-traditional locations.
“With today’s technology working remotely can mean on a train or in a hammock and I plan to test it,” said Exploration Coach, Cindy Coan. “I am done with Zoom meetings at my desk, like most people, 2020 has made me hungry for connections and the outside world.”
Cindy has been working remotely on and off for over a decade. She spends most of her day at her computer or on her phone. According to Global Workplace Analytics, since 2009, the number of people who work from home has risen by 159% and Coan hopes her Rebel Tour will inspire others to step outside of their home-offices and hit the road.
Through blog posts, social media and in-person events, when possible, Coan will be talking about her journey from a 9-5 corporate life to working on her own terms.
