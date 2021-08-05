Daugherty Named a 2021 Best Place to Work by the St. Louis Business Journal
St. Louis, MO, August 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Daugherty Business Solutions, an advisory services and technology consulting partner, has been named one of the 2021 Best Places to Work by the St. Louis Business Journal. This is the ninth consecutive year Daugherty has received this recognition.
Winners for each category were announced in a special publication in the St. Louis Business Journal on July 30, 2021. More than 250 companies were nominated for this award. Award categories include small (10-49 employees), medium (50-99 employees), large (100-249 employees), big (250-999 employees) and giant (1,000+ employees) based on company size.
About the Award:
Companies completed surveys administered by Quantum Workplace, which used their own algorithm to measure communication, management structure, benefits, teamwork and other factors at each local organization. For additional information and a complete list of finalists, please visit the St. Louis Business Journal website.
About Daugherty:
For over 35 years, Daugherty has been committed to driving innovation, growth and customer satisfaction across the nation while making a positive difference in the community. With software engineering, data analytics, business advisory services, and technology and delivery leadership, Daugherty delivers significant business results quickly and effectively. Leveraging proprietary tools, techniques, and virtual and regional development centers, Daugherty is a preferred strategic advisor and partner for the Fortune 500, helping customers achieve better and more predictable outcomes for mission-critical initiatives.
