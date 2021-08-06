PRG Prism Award Presented to Dr. Mark Greenawald
Cary, NC, August 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- On July 30, 2021, Dr. Mark Greenawald was recognized with The Pyramid Resource Group Prism award for his complete commitment – and soulful obsession – with advancing coaching for leaders in the space of Healthcare.
"Mark’s commitment as a medical doctor and physician leader during the height of the pandemic made him an obvious recipient," said DJ Mitsch, PRG company president. “A prism refracts light so that it shines more brightly in new places. That is the notion behind our company’s award and Mark is clearly a crucible for passionate care both of the patients he serves and the leaders he teaches to coach. Mark’s attention to every detail in his coursework and every soul in his care elevates the game for us all. His passion for teaching is completely contagious. We congratulate him and thank him for the many contributions to our students and team. We are beyond grateful for his perspective during this protracted pandemic where he has and is functioning as both the academic physician leader and coach. Our healthcare based leaders and students feel seen and heard as a result of his context and content in our virtual classrooms. He continually refines his course material and group facilitation skills to provide new insights and illuminate new paths. Mark is a true Prism himself.”
Learn with Dr. Greenawald and the master coach faculty at the Healthcare Coaching Institute. The next Healthcare Coaching Institute begins August 17, 2021. We have two spaces open and an amazing cohort of healthcare leaders enrolled! Join us! You can register by emailing admin@pyramidresource.com.
Categories