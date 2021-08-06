PRG Prism Award Presented to Dr. Mark Greenawald

Dr. Mark Greenawald is recognized with The Pyramid Resource Group Prism Award for his complete commitment with advancing coaching for leaders in the space of Healthcare. The Prism Award is given each year to honor specific contributions by a team member who goes beyond expectation to elevate the bigger game we are playing to coach leaders of leaders and their teams, and to change heart to heart conversations in healthcare one leader, one team, one organization at a time.