Eureka Outsourcing Solutions Emplaces Its Footsteps in US Market
EOS is a global professional services organization focused on digital & technology innovation in delivering high-quality services. With immense domain expertise across industry verticals and a strong digital footprint, they are committed to providing strategic partnerships to their clients, helping them transform their business, reduce cost and improve productivity.
Newark, NJ, August 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Eureka Outsourcing Solutions, one of the leading Business Process Management Company in India is now ready to embark its footprints in the US market. It offers comprehensive BPM and ITES services for both Onshore and Offshore operations in the American Market. As one of the fastest-growing consumer markets in the world, the American Continent has progressively become the foreground of the BPM and ITES industries.
With the potential to multiply assets and expand globally, it has never been more important for organizations to ratify a broad approach towards scaling up their businesses. This is where EOS's range of BPM and ITes services comes in.
The International market for EOS will mainly start with the country of tech innovations- US as the prime location for expansion having its operational office in Newark, Delaware. After the US, EOS will move ahead expanding in other countries as well.
The US market is expected to benefit from the increasing focus of the organizations which is primarily levied on improving business, constantly surviving the changes in business dynamics, and improving efficiency while decreasing operating costs and emphasizing core competencies. Moreover, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the world has turned into a Digital place. As a result, EOS is leveraging the benefits of BPM services and is focusing on core competencies, thereby generating avenues for market growth.
Abhinav Arora, CEO confidently stated that "EOS, has been in the forefront of delivering the best results to our customers. Our extensively updated technologies and features have brought a revolution in the way organizations make profits. While on the other hand, ERA (Electronics and Robotics Automation) has given businesses flexibility in bringing forth a virtual workforce that works round the clock, is 24 x 7, and can be trained on multiple skill sets. I would like to thank my team for their continual and dedicated efforts to bring about this launch in the international market and we are looking forward to satisfying every customer."
In addition, the versatility of BPM services is nourishing the market growth. This is because - several industries, including banking, financial services, healthcare, and manufacturing, use these services in a certain capacity. Advantages such as reducing operating costs and improving the efficiency of support functions are encouraging the adoption of business process management services. Taking the above factors into consideration, EOS provides organizations with enhanced interconnectivity. It also provides reliable, relevant, and round-the-clock support for basic business processes through its Digital Integrated Business Services.
About EOS
EOS is a global organization that focuses on digital and technological innovation to provide high-quality services. With rich domain expertise and a strong digital footprint across industry verticals, EOS is committed to providing customers with strategic partnerships to help them achieve business transformation, reduce costs and increase productivity.
It has a diversified business portfolio, including BPM and KPO services. Its expertise lies in the design and implementation of technology-based customized contact center solutions for customers' niche needs. The team is constantly striving to provide cutting-edge technologies. It uses artificial intelligence and deep learning neural networks to provide Omni-channel solutions in order to manage customer service, support, and end-to-end customer lifecycle management.
EOS has developed a large customer base of over 1000 clients across the globe with multiple offices all over the world. The team is constantly pursuing excellence and customer satisfaction through innovation.
An ISO27001 certified company, EOS provides BPM services to every customer with sheer excellence. It specifies requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an information security management system (ISMS) – the aim of which is to help organizations make the information assets they hold more secure. After this certification - The Asia Outsourcing Congress & Awards of 2015-16 awarded Eureka Outsourcing Solutions as ‘The Fastest Growing Outsourcing Company’ of the year award. After this phenomenal victory, the CEO of EOS was bestowed with "The COO of the Year" award at the SUPER ACHIEVERS ceremony in 2016.
The launch of EOS in the US Market will truly be a great success with its remarkable history in the bygone era.
Links Below:
Website: https://www.eosglobe.com/
Media Connect: Marketing@eosglobe.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/eureka-outsourcing-solutions-pvt-ltd/
CEO LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/abhinav-arora-96080414/
