Canou Set to Become a Part of OpenExO Inc
Miami, FL, August 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- OpenExO Inc, a public benefit organization that is transforming the world for a better future, has acquired canou, a platform for building startups around the globe. The official announcement was made online at the ExO Transformation Awards on July 29 2021. The move to acquire canou first started after their team won the ExO Prize held earlier this year. The process took around six months and the deal was signed in the last week of July 2021.
“We are excited to welcome Canou to the OpenExO family. The capabilities that canou and it's team bring will further empower our community to be global leaders in exponential change,” said Kent Langley, COO of OpenExO. “The canou project and what will come from it brings a set of capabilities that will help us build more, better Exponential Organizations faster. It will increase in the capabilities for our 700+ coaches and consultants to deliver transformation around the world as we roll it out to all of them.”
Bringing canou into OpenExO is a perfect fit, this allows OpenExO to drive Exponential Thinking further in the Startup Ecosystem and give the platform further capabilities for transformation services. The Canou platform gives startup initiatives all the tools they need to succeed and will perfectly augment ExO Sprints allowing teams to drive their initiatives to success.
“OpenExO and canou have an excellent track record of creating successful collaborations that improve the world, and we look forward to unlocking the potential of the ExO and the EBELI methodologies,” said Pedro Lopez Sela, Founder of canou. “The combination of our global communities powered by the mindset and leadership of our members will be the unstoppable force that creates the future success of significant venture building that solves the world’s grandest challenges while making a dent in history, and having fun.”
