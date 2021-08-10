West Virginia Inventory Professional Achieves Industry Designation
The National Inventory Certification Association congratulates member Kirk Luzader for achieving Certified Inventory Specialist designation.
Triadelphia, WV, August 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The National Inventory Certification Association (NICA) is pleased to announce that Kirk Luzader, owner of Home Content Documenting, has recently earned the designation of Certified Inventory Specialist (CIS). Achieving this designation confirms that he has gained knowledge to provide professional residential and small business contents inventory services.
To earn the CIS designation, Luzader successfully completed required courses developed by NICA, agreed to conduct business according to the asset industry Code of Ethics, and accumulated a minimum number of Continuing Education Units. He then passed the Certification Exam, which is the final step in achieving this designation.
There is an increasing awareness of the necessity and benefits of having a prepared photographic and written record of one’s personal property. This knowledge and the ever-increasing busy lifestyles of homeowners and business owners alike create a growing demand for a professional inventory service provider.
Having an industry certification is not required for the contents inventory industry. However, choosing to invest in continuing education shows a desire to learn and excel as a personal property inventory professional. Earning these credentials informs clients that Luzader has gone the extra mile to ensure that he provides quality inventory services for homeowners, renters, and business owners.
Luzader stated that his interest in developing his own home inventory business stems from his previous career. He spent over 27 years in the insurance industry inspecting client losses.
Home Content Documenting is located in Triadelphia, West Virginia. For more information, visit https://www.homedocumenting.com.
To earn the CIS designation, Luzader successfully completed required courses developed by NICA, agreed to conduct business according to the asset industry Code of Ethics, and accumulated a minimum number of Continuing Education Units. He then passed the Certification Exam, which is the final step in achieving this designation.
There is an increasing awareness of the necessity and benefits of having a prepared photographic and written record of one’s personal property. This knowledge and the ever-increasing busy lifestyles of homeowners and business owners alike create a growing demand for a professional inventory service provider.
Having an industry certification is not required for the contents inventory industry. However, choosing to invest in continuing education shows a desire to learn and excel as a personal property inventory professional. Earning these credentials informs clients that Luzader has gone the extra mile to ensure that he provides quality inventory services for homeowners, renters, and business owners.
Luzader stated that his interest in developing his own home inventory business stems from his previous career. He spent over 27 years in the insurance industry inspecting client losses.
Home Content Documenting is located in Triadelphia, West Virginia. For more information, visit https://www.homedocumenting.com.
Contact
National Inventory Certification AssociationContact
Cindy Hartman
317-501-6818
www.nationalinventorycertificationassociation.com
Cindy Hartman
317-501-6818
www.nationalinventorycertificationassociation.com
Categories