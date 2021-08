SMC Exhibits at MD&M West in Anaheim, CA – August 10 to 12

Noblesville, IN, August 08, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Visit SMC’s Booth # 2083 at Anaheim Convention Center in Orange County, CA to encounter the latest innovations in components for medical devices, medical diagnostics, laboratory automation and technologies.Products on exhibit will be:Liquid Isolation ValvesChemical Control EquipmentWireless Fieldbus and I/ODirectional Control Solenoid ValvesElectric Actuators, Slides & GrippersStatic Control IonizersMD&M 2021 Exhibition HoursAugust 10, Tuesday, 10:00 am – 5:00 pmAugust 11, Wednesday, 10:00 am – 5:00 pmAugust 12, Thursday, 10:00 am – 4:00 pmVisit SMC at Booth # 2083, MD&M West – Medical Design & Manufacturing Expo, Anaheim Convention Center, 800 W. Katella Ave.About SMC Corporation of AmericaSMC Corporation of America is headquartered at 10100 SMC Boulevard, Noblesville, Indiana 46060, and is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan. SMC Corporation is the world’s largest pneumatics company dedicated to sustainable factory automation with technical development centers in Japan, the U.S., Europe and China.There are 26 sales offices in the United States and 5 sales offices in Canada supported by domestic engineering, manufacturing and inventory located in Noblesville, Indiana.