SMC Exhibits at MD&M West in Anaheim, CA – August 10 to 12
The Medical Design & Manufacturing West Expo is a three-day conference bringing together executives, engineers, industry experts and suppliers from around the globe to learn the latest advancements in medtech, 3D printing, and smart manufacturing for improving healthcare.
Noblesville, IN, August 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Visit SMC’s Booth # 2083 at Anaheim Convention Center in Orange County, CA to encounter the latest innovations in components for medical devices, medical diagnostics, laboratory automation and technologies.
Products on exhibit will be:
Liquid Isolation Valves
Chemical Control Equipment
Wireless Fieldbus and I/O
Directional Control Solenoid Valves
Electric Actuators, Slides & Grippers
Static Control Ionizers
MD&M 2021 Exhibition Hours
August 10, Tuesday, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
August 11, Wednesday, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
August 12, Thursday, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Visit SMC at Booth # 2083, MD&M West – Medical Design & Manufacturing Expo, Anaheim Convention Center, 800 W. Katella Ave.
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America is headquartered at 10100 SMC Boulevard, Noblesville, Indiana 46060, and is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan. SMC Corporation is the world’s largest pneumatics company dedicated to sustainable factory automation with technical development centers in Japan, the U.S., Europe and China.
There are 26 sales offices in the United States and 5 sales offices in Canada supported by domestic engineering, manufacturing and inventory located in Noblesville, Indiana.
Products on exhibit will be:
Liquid Isolation Valves
Chemical Control Equipment
Wireless Fieldbus and I/O
Directional Control Solenoid Valves
Electric Actuators, Slides & Grippers
Static Control Ionizers
MD&M 2021 Exhibition Hours
August 10, Tuesday, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
August 11, Wednesday, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
August 12, Thursday, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Visit SMC at Booth # 2083, MD&M West – Medical Design & Manufacturing Expo, Anaheim Convention Center, 800 W. Katella Ave.
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America is headquartered at 10100 SMC Boulevard, Noblesville, Indiana 46060, and is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan. SMC Corporation is the world’s largest pneumatics company dedicated to sustainable factory automation with technical development centers in Japan, the U.S., Europe and China.
There are 26 sales offices in the United States and 5 sales offices in Canada supported by domestic engineering, manufacturing and inventory located in Noblesville, Indiana.
Contact
SMC Corporation of AmericaContact
Tak Takahashi
800-762-7621
Tak Takahashi
800-762-7621
Categories