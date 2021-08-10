QCommission Provides Simplified Sales Commission Process to Community Lender
Half Moon Bay, CA, August 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- CellarStone Inc., provider of the leading sales commission software in the market as well as sales performance management software and other solutions, is thrilled to share that Community Lender was able to simplify their sales commission process with the help of QCommission.
Community Lender is a full-service mortgage company located in Meridian, Idaho. They offer many different lending programs to meet the various needs of their customers. The recent housing boom, which caused one of the lowest interest rates seen in the US in the last 45 years, caused many mortgage companies like Community Lender to expand rapidly.
With larger volume, additional employees, and compensation calculation changes due to the rapid changes, commissions paid to brokers became harder to track, calculate, and communicate.
Community Lender had nine (9) loan officers that were paid weekly commissions using different payout rates and methods. Leads generated through company advertising were paid at different rates than external leads. Different rates are paid for products from different loan providers. Additional commission also kicks in if goals are achieved for the month; managers are paid with different rates for direct reports sales (rollups) and for their own sales.
During the set-up of QCommission, Dennis Loosli, President of Community Lender, discovered inconsistencies in the way they were paying their reps. Upon closer inspection, and with the help of the QCommission team, he discovered that reps were being over-paid for internal lead generated loans. “I’m just tickled pink with this program – it has already paid for itself and more,” Dennis said after the payout inconsistency was discovered.
QCommission was able to easily accommodate all of Community Lender’s calculation needs. QCommission made it easy for Community Lender to enter loan closings and to calculate and make accurate payouts every week. They are now also able to provide proper reports with actual details of what the payments entail. Their reps were used to getting “bits of paper with chicken-scratch handwritten notes, so they’re very happy to have these reports.”
Community Lender shares some of the same values as CellarStone. Dennis has a firm belief that “the client comes first, and that excellent service should be provided to every customer. Dennis also had this to say about QCommission, “For such an affordable product, I am amazed at how much effort CellarStone put into making sure that I was satisfied.”
CellarStone’s purpose is “to satisfy customers by solving problems” and it was expressed in the partnership with Community Lender.
About CellarStone and QCommission
With more than 1,700 customers located in 50+ countries, Cellarstone, Inc. is a premier firm and market leader in the Sales Compensation Management, Sales Operations, and Sales Analytics arena. CellarStone works with IT, Finance, Human Resources, and Sales to manage and implement variable pay and sales commission systems.
Currently, QCommission has 20 vertical-specific templates, more than 40 direct integrations with the most popular CRM and Finance systems, and at least 150 available reports and analytics.
For more information, please visit www.qcommission.com.
