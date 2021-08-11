SAN Group Names Anthony Inverso as Regional Vice President
Inverso will lead business development in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont
Hampton, NH, August 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Anthony Inverso has been named Regional Vice President of Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont for Satellite Agency Network (SAN) Group, Inc., the leading alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast.
In this position, Inverso will be responsible for membership service, business development, and insurance company relations for all SAN Group member agencies in his territory. Working closely with David Collins, SAN’s Agency Development Field Specialist of that same region, the team will be a resource for agencies facing start-up challenges, growing personal and commercial lines, technology adoption and usage, as well as new business and retention strategies.
“Anthony has 22 years of experience in the insurance and financial services industry, including time in independent and captive agencies. His most significant accomplishments are in the form of business development, account management, marketing, and communications,” said Larry Rose, Chief Operating Officer of SAN Group. “Anthony’s experience and passion for helping people succeed will bring tremendous value to our members and the alliance. We’re thrilled to have him on the team.”
A Maine native, Inverso is the recipient of numerous honors and awards, including the GAMA International Career Development Award for excellence in agency expansion and development, New Agent of the Year, and Top New Agent Life Producer. He is licensed in Property & Casualty, Life and Health, and has earned his CLCS and WCP designations.
About SAN Group, Inc.
SAN Group, Inc. is the leading alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast. Over 390 members across eight states have access to 45+ insurance companies and write more than $941.8 million in total combined premium. SAN is the founding master agency of SIAA, the largest national alliance of independent insurance agencies. For more information on SAN Group, visit www.sangroup.com.
