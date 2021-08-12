Richard Londesborough Appointed as Chairman of Tussell
London, United Kingdom, August 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Tussell, the UK’s trusted source of data and analysis on public contracts, is pleased to announce that Richard Londesborough has been appointed as the company’s Chairman. He will work closely with the Founder, Gus Tugendhat and the senior management team - comprising Joe Creedon, Lloyd Johnson and Miranda Evans - to build on the rapid growth achieved in the last year.
Richard Londesborough is the Co-Founder of Sevenex Capital, an early-stage venture investment firm. He was previously the Co-Founder and Co-CEO of BMI, an online B2B subscription information business which was acquired by Fitch in 2015.
Richard says: “I’m delighted to become the Chairman of Tussell, a company that I’ve seen thrive in the last year, first in my role as a Strategic Adviser and then as a Non-Executive Director. The company has built on its reputation as the UK’s trusted source of insight into public contracts to serve more than 100 customers - from ambitious SMEs to multinationals and several ministerial departments. Tussell’s purpose of helping companies to do business with government has never been so relevant as the state invests record amounts to meet the challenges of post-COVID recovery, decarbonisation of the economy and modernising Britain’s infrastructure. I’m looking forward to working with Gus and the management team to scale the business without losing its character and focus.”
Gus Tugendhat says: “Richard’s deep entrepreneurial experience, wise judgment and operational focus have already added a huge amount of value to Tussell over the last year. I’m so pleased to have his enhanced commitment as our newly appointed Chairman as we embark on the next stage of our journey from start-up to scale-up. We have ambitious plans to provide innovative, best-of-breed market intelligence to companies that want to unlock the potential of public contracts in an era of 'big government.' In the last year we’ve doubled the size of the team, grown revenue nearly three-fold, and moved into profit - but we’re still only getting started."
Media Contacts
For more information, please contact:
Carla Rosch, Press & Research Lead at Tussell
carla.rosch@tussell.com
About Tussell
Tussell was founded in 2015 to fill a gap in the market for useful and reliable information on government contracts and spending. We bring clarity and context to this previously opaque market that accounts for around 10% of UK GDP.
Our data and analysis helps:
- Companies to enhance their public sector business development; and
- Public sector bodies to get better value from their procurement
With over 160 media citations in 2020 alone, we’ve also become the media’s trusted source of insight into public contracts. Our data has been extensively in press articles on aspects of government procurement from the cost of Brexit consulting to COVID contracting.
By helping to make public procurement more navigable, we are enabling better delivery of public services through increased transparency, competition and accountability in government contracting. Effective collaboration across the public and private sectors is at the heart of delivering high-quality public services and to spreading prosperity across the UK.
https://www.tussell.com
Richard Londesborough is the Co-Founder of Sevenex Capital, an early-stage venture investment firm. He was previously the Co-Founder and Co-CEO of BMI, an online B2B subscription information business which was acquired by Fitch in 2015.
Richard says: “I’m delighted to become the Chairman of Tussell, a company that I’ve seen thrive in the last year, first in my role as a Strategic Adviser and then as a Non-Executive Director. The company has built on its reputation as the UK’s trusted source of insight into public contracts to serve more than 100 customers - from ambitious SMEs to multinationals and several ministerial departments. Tussell’s purpose of helping companies to do business with government has never been so relevant as the state invests record amounts to meet the challenges of post-COVID recovery, decarbonisation of the economy and modernising Britain’s infrastructure. I’m looking forward to working with Gus and the management team to scale the business without losing its character and focus.”
Gus Tugendhat says: “Richard’s deep entrepreneurial experience, wise judgment and operational focus have already added a huge amount of value to Tussell over the last year. I’m so pleased to have his enhanced commitment as our newly appointed Chairman as we embark on the next stage of our journey from start-up to scale-up. We have ambitious plans to provide innovative, best-of-breed market intelligence to companies that want to unlock the potential of public contracts in an era of 'big government.' In the last year we’ve doubled the size of the team, grown revenue nearly three-fold, and moved into profit - but we’re still only getting started."
Media Contacts
For more information, please contact:
Carla Rosch, Press & Research Lead at Tussell
carla.rosch@tussell.com
About Tussell
Tussell was founded in 2015 to fill a gap in the market for useful and reliable information on government contracts and spending. We bring clarity and context to this previously opaque market that accounts for around 10% of UK GDP.
Our data and analysis helps:
- Companies to enhance their public sector business development; and
- Public sector bodies to get better value from their procurement
With over 160 media citations in 2020 alone, we’ve also become the media’s trusted source of insight into public contracts. Our data has been extensively in press articles on aspects of government procurement from the cost of Brexit consulting to COVID contracting.
By helping to make public procurement more navigable, we are enabling better delivery of public services through increased transparency, competition and accountability in government contracting. Effective collaboration across the public and private sectors is at the heart of delivering high-quality public services and to spreading prosperity across the UK.
https://www.tussell.com
Contact
Tussell.comContact
Lloyd Johnson
+44 020 3887 3591
www.tussell.com
Lloyd Johnson
+44 020 3887 3591
www.tussell.com
Categories