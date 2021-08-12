Fortune and Great Place to Work® Name Launch Potato a Best Place to Work for a Second Time
Delray Beach, FL, August 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine have honored Launch Potato as one of the 2021 Best Small & Medium Workplaces™. This is Launch Potato’s second time being named to this prestigious list. Earning a spot means that Launch Potato is one of the best companies to work for in the country.
The Best Small & Medium Workplaces award is based on an analysis of survey responses from more than 280,000 current employees. In that survey, 98% of Launch Potato’s employees said Launch Potato is a great place to work. This number is 39% higher than the average U.S. company.
"Putting people and culture first has always been our focus at Launch Potato. This award was won by our entire team who contributes to making our work environment a fun, entrepreneurial place to build careers and solve complex problems. While building a strong culture with a largely remote workforce can be hard, we strive to continue to be a place where people can be the best versions of themselves," Christine Yaged, Chief Marketing Officer and Founder, shared.
The Best Small & Medium Workplaces list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.
Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.
“These companies may be small in size, but their impact and commitment to improving employee experience stacks up against some of the world’s largest corporations,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work®. “Their ability to scale business while maintaining a high level of employee care is nothing short of amazing. A job well done to the Best Small & Medium Workplaces.”
In 2021 Launch Potato was also recognized as an Inc Best Place to Work for a second time, an Inc Fastest Growing Company for a third time, as well as being awarded for a fourth time as one of South Florida’s Fastest Growing Companies and Best Companies to Work For In Florida.
About Launch Potato
Launch Potato is a digital media company with a portfolio of brands and technologies. As The Discovery and Conversion Company, Launch Potato is a leading connector of advertisers to customers at all parts of the consumer journey, from awareness to consideration to purchase.
Launch Potato’s brands and technologies help customers discover new products and services that make their lives better.
The company is headquartered in vibrant downtown Delray Beach, Florida, with a unique international team across more than a dozen countries. A pioneering advocate of remote work, Launch Potato's success comes from a diverse, energetic culture and high-performing, entrepreneurial team. The company is always looking for like-minded teammates and partners. If you’re interested in joining, go to launchpotato.com/careers.
