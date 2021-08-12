3D Printing Contract Manufacturer Tangible Solutions Appoints Andy Blankemeier Director of Sales
Fairborn, OH, August 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Ohio-based 3D printing contract manufacturer Tangible Solutions announces the appointment of Andy Blankemeier as Director of Sales effective August 2021. He will drive all strategic customer relationships, develop new business strategies, and plan, implement and manage the company's overall sales strategies in the orthopedic medical implant market.
Prior to joining Tangible Solutions, Blankemeier was most recently the Business Development Manager – Medical at Global Equipment Services (GES) where he identified, developed and expanded long-term relationships and strategies with medical device OEMs. For more than 10 years, he has utilized his expertise in the medical device industry in various roles at Zeiss Microscopy, AMETEK Inc. and Invivo Corporation, Carl Zeiss Microscopy.
“As an engineer and a technical/medical sales expert, I have an innate curiosity to understand how things work, the desire to communicate with everyone around me, and a desire to impact people's lives,” says Blankemeier. “Working with medical device OEMs to build the highest quality and safest devices for patient care is where I believe I can have the most impact. This work is bigger than myself; and I feel the passion of the OEMs for what they are doing to help others through the creation of life changing/saving devices. The people at these companies truly care for the patients they are helping and they really live it—something I try to emulate every day.”
“Andy brings extensive expertise in medical device sales and engineering and an outstanding account management and sales performance to lead our sales efforts,” states Adam Clark, Tangible Solutions Chief Executive Officer. “He has a driving desire to bring next-generation orthopedic medical devices to the marketplace to benefit patients, and that makes him an exceptional fit for what we are doing at Tangible Solutions.”
Blankemeier holds a Master of Science in Materials Science and Engineering from The Ohio State University and a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering from Wright State University.
Current and potential customers can meet Blankemeier at AAOS 2021, August 31 – September 3 in San Diego, CA, at the Tangible Solutions booth #3953.
About Tangible Solutions
Tangible Solutions, based in Fairborn, Ohio, is a globally recognized contract manufacturer of American-made 3D printed Titanium orthopedic implants, and is ISO 13485:2016 certified and FDA registered #3014273501.
Founded in 2013, the company looks beyond the average and industry standard in offering end-to-end management of device manufacture, and is committed to customer responsiveness and engagement, on-time delivery, and quality that exceeds expectations. With decades of experience, market-proven orthopedic implant expertise and engineering vision, Tangible delivers unparalleled medical devices of the highest quality.
Patricia Carroll
317-439-7919
www.tangiblesolutions3d.com
