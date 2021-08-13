Automation Devices Sees Growing Trend in Standard Equipment Purchases
Blank vibratory feeding components offers short lead times and quick deliveries
Erie, PA, August 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Automation Devices, Inc. (ADI), a vibratory feeder and part system components manufacturer, is seeing an increase in standard equipment purchases as businesses continue to struggle with long lead times and procurement issues amid the lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. By purchasing off-the-shelf equipment, customers minimize extended delays and deliveries while still receiving the necessary elements to fulfill their project.
ADI’s VFC Division has been providing the vibratory feeding industry with vibratory feeding components such as bowls, inline feeders and frequency controllers since 1947. VFC gives customers the opportunity to build and tool their own vibratory feeding system versus a customized system developed by ADI engineers. ADI President Kevin Smith recognizes that standard equipment purchases are preferred in the current manufacturing market. “We’re seeing delays and price increases across the board,” explains Smith. “Blank equipment is a more flexible option given the current climate in manufacturing because of it’s lower cost and quicker turnaround time. We’re able to provide the necessary building blocks without the higher cost and longer duration of a highly customized project.” Due to this influx, Smith is making sure ADI’s standard vibratory feeding equipment is stocked and ready to ship. A majority of items can be delivered to ADI customers in a few days, versus weeks or months. “Everyone is struggling with delays and unusually long lead times,” says Smith. “We’re doing our part to provide our customers with the products they need as quickly as possible.”
Automation Devices, Inc. is a vibratory feeder manufacturer in Fairview, PA specializing in vibratory feeders, inline feeders, hoppers and vibratory controllers. Contact ADI for additional information on standard or custom vibratory feeding equipment at 814-474-5561 or by visiting www.autodev.com.
