NationalLink Announces Promotion of Pamela Farley to Director of Marketing
Congratulations to Marketing Manager, Pamela Farley, on her promotion to the Director of Marketing role. Pam says, “I’m so proud to be working with the talented team at NationalLink!”
Glendora, CA, August 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- NationalLink Inc., a leader in ATM Solutions, Cash Management Programs, and Bankcard Processing, is pleased to announce the promotion of Pamela Farley to Director of Marketing. Pamela joined National Link in March 2021 in the role of Marketing Manager.
“We couldn’t be more pleased to announce Pamela’s promotion,” said VP of Sales & Marketing Waldo Banks. Banks continued, “Pamela truly earned this promotion by exceeding our expectations in creating an ambitious new Marketing Department and providing a concrete plan of action for our company’s immediate and future growth through her visionary work.” Pamela brings a wealth of proven Marketing expertise to NationalLink, with over 30 years of experience in executive Marketing roles. Pamela is a hands-on marketing professional, operating as both the chief creative force and administrative leader in all aspects of marketing; new product introductions, reputation management, branding, corporate communications, video production, collateral materials, website development, marketing research, and trade show management.
In her new position, Pamela will take on a corporate leadership role in directing NationalLink’s nationwide marketing strategy, branding, and communications campaign to promote the company’s full product portfolio, further expand their customer base, and build National Link’s reputation nationwide as the leader in ATM Solutions, Cash Management and Payment Processing.
Pamela stated, “I’m thrilled to accept this challenge. I’m also very proud to work with the distinguished executive team at National Link.” Pamela continued, “We do important work, helping businesses from a wide range of industries streamline their operation while improving their profit margins, and achieving growth.”
Pamela was previously the Senior Marketing Manager at Valtra, Inc., a worldwide designer / manufacturer of equipment for the welding and fabrication industries with Distributors in over 45 countries on six continents.
Contact
NationalLinkContact
Pam Farley
909-670-1900 Ext. 372
www.NationalLinkATM.com
