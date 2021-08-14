Audience Serv Appoints New VP Monetization
Jamie Dinh appointed as new VP Monetization at Audience Serv.
Berlin, Germany, August 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Audience Serv, an international targeting specialist, announced the appointment of Jamie Dinh as Vice President Monetization. In her new role, Jamie Dinh is responsible for the management of large scale email marketing strategies for different markets. Besides this, she will be in charge of the measurement and optimization of campaign performances. With this new position, Audience Serv aims to drive execution and business results. Jamie Dinh reports to Carlo Biondo, COO of Audience Serv.
“Jamie has contributed a lot to our success at Audience Serv over the past few years. With her expertise, her reliability and her excellent leadership skills, she has helped us to optimally use and monetize extensive data pools. We are very happy to have Jamie in our top management and we look forward to keep growing with her thoughtful input," says Carlo Biondo, COO of Audience Serv.
Jamie Dinh has been with Audience Serv since 2017. While she joined as Sales Manager, she later oversaw the international team of campaign and account managers as Head of International AMs and CMs. With her insight from different markets and her effective collaboration with other departments she identified new opportunities and developed new Go-to-Market strategies. As Head of International AMs and CMs, Jamie was responsible for the international market. With her promotion to VP Monetization she now is also in charge for the DACH market. Jamie Dinh before worked as International Sales Team Leader at ExperTrans Europe.
About Audience Serv
Audience Serv is an International customer acquisition specialist with offices in Berlin, Munich, Barcelona, Amsterdam, Singapore, and Hanoi. Founded in 2008, the company has an experienced and enthusiastic team of more than 90 Audience Experts globally, who are working on developing the perfect method for target group segmentation. Using techniques from machine learning and artificial intelligence, Audience Serv runs highly targeted online campaigns across multiple marketing channels. The company made it their mission to consistently exceed client expectations in terms of both service levels and campaign outcomes.
Press Contact
Elisabeth Pester
Global Marketing Manager
Audience Serv GmbH
Tel. +49 30 467 2401-0
Email: pr@audienceserv.com
