Ashwin Srivastava from Sapio Analytics Accepted Into Forbes Business Council
Forbes Business Council is an Invitation-Only Community for Successful Business Owners and Leaders.
Palo Alto, CA, August 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Ashwin Srivastava, CEO of Sapio Analytics, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.
Ashwin Srivastava was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
“We are honored to welcome Ashwin Srivastava into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”
As an accepted member of the Council, Ashwin has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Ashwin will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
Finally, Ashwin will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.
“It’s exciting to become a member of Forbes Council to help establish the thought leadership of Sapio Analytics in re-defining the concept of governance using artificial intelligence,” said Srivastava, regarding the honor bestowed upon him.
About Forbes Councils
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.
