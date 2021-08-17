Eva Garland Consulting Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies for the Fourth Year in a Row
EGC Maintains Position as One of the Fastest Growing Privately-Owned Companies in the United States.
Raleigh, NC, August 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Eva Garland Consulting, LLC (EGC) upholds its reputation as one of the most rapidly growing companies in the US by securing a spot on this year’s Inc. 5000 list. The company tripled in size from 2017-2020 to earn their fourth consecutive spot on the list that honors the fastest growing, privately held companies in America.
Having recently been named as one of Inc.’s 2021 Best Workplaces, EGC’s success is a product of the firm’s ability to effectively assist scientists and entrepreneurs in advancing their technology development. In doing so, the company’s Scientific Consulting and Accounting teams have supported clients worldwide in securing and managing over $500 million in non-dilutive funding since the firm’s founding in 2013.
EGC achieved several significant milestones in 2020. The firm expanded their partnership with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) under a 5-year contract to administer the Applicant Assistance Program (AAP), which has supported over 400 small businesses in preparing Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) / Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) grant proposals. In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, EGC established a comprehensive database of COVID-19 research grants to support the scientific community who are developing solutions to address the pandemic. The Company also expanded its headquarters through leasing dedicated office space for their Accounting department at their North Hills location in Raleigh, NC.
According to EGC’s CEO, Dr. Eva Garland, “2020 showed us, more than ever, the critical need to support development of innovative science. I am grateful to be part of a rapidly growing team dedicated to helping connect promising science with the resources needed to support its advancement and commercialization for the benefit of our society.”
Having recently been named as one of Inc.’s 2021 Best Workplaces, EGC’s success is a product of the firm’s ability to effectively assist scientists and entrepreneurs in advancing their technology development. In doing so, the company’s Scientific Consulting and Accounting teams have supported clients worldwide in securing and managing over $500 million in non-dilutive funding since the firm’s founding in 2013.
EGC achieved several significant milestones in 2020. The firm expanded their partnership with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) under a 5-year contract to administer the Applicant Assistance Program (AAP), which has supported over 400 small businesses in preparing Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) / Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) grant proposals. In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, EGC established a comprehensive database of COVID-19 research grants to support the scientific community who are developing solutions to address the pandemic. The Company also expanded its headquarters through leasing dedicated office space for their Accounting department at their North Hills location in Raleigh, NC.
According to EGC’s CEO, Dr. Eva Garland, “2020 showed us, more than ever, the critical need to support development of innovative science. I am grateful to be part of a rapidly growing team dedicated to helping connect promising science with the resources needed to support its advancement and commercialization for the benefit of our society.”
Contact
Eva Garland ConsultingContact
Grayson Dearman
919-825-1600
evagarland.com
Grayson Dearman
919-825-1600
evagarland.com
Categories