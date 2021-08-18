John Warner Joins 3D HoloGroup as EVP, Sales & Business Development
3D HoloGroup, the augmented reality (AR) software architecture and systems integration company, announces the appointment of John Warner as Executive Vice President, Sales & Business Development.
Ft. Lauderdale, FL, August 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- With both a distinctive and extensive career spanning over thirty years in Molecular, Bio Pharma, and Genetic Life Science Development areas, Warner brings a wealth of knowledge to the 3D HoloGroup team. His vast experience in biotechnology, medical equipment, genetic biomarkers, clinical software, and pharmaceutical sales, combined with his executive positions and proven ability to manage advanced sales projects and work as a part of a cross-functional team, make him a solid addition and perfect team member to lead 3D HoloGroup’s business development and sales initiatives.
Said, Mario L Castellanos, COO for 3D HoloGroup, “I could not be more pleased than to bring in John. With our current focus on our I-SAID™ technology based products which include PatientCaAR™, an efficient AR based, non-obtrusive wearable application that helps doctors suffering from 4K clicks syndrome by removing time consuming information processes, and CommunicatAR™, which allows users with motor speech disorders such as dysarthria, a disorder resulting from a brain injury or neurological condition that can affect one or more speech subsystems to more effectively communicate with people around them, John will use his extensive healthcare sector experience to get these vital products in the hands of their users. I know he will prove himself to be tremendous asset for 3D HoloGroup and in particular, our customers and partners.” Added Warner, “Advances in this space propel communication’s efficiency and effectiveness to an extraordinary level. Not only will healthcare providers and families benefit tremendously, but employees will literally access crucial information with the blink of an eye, saving time, money, and chance for error."
About 3D HoloGroup
3D HoloGroup, the AR software architecture and systems integration specialist, is on track to provide the largest selection of AR systems, hardware and ancillary brands on the market. Our customers come from a wide array of enterprise and commercial sectors. They use 3D HoloGroup products and services to provide instructional training for their personnel, students and customers; create hands-free, safer work environments and compliance with government regulations; enhance comprehension with visual learning of complex procedures; and many other uses AR lends itself to. Our partners encompass globally respected names in augmented reality, artificial intelligence, technology, design and quality. They trust us to deliver the best, most efficient, technically advanced and cost-effective solution their customers, and our customers, demand.
What’s your need? Visit today and see what we can do for you.
Said, Mario L Castellanos, COO for 3D HoloGroup, “I could not be more pleased than to bring in John. With our current focus on our I-SAID™ technology based products which include PatientCaAR™, an efficient AR based, non-obtrusive wearable application that helps doctors suffering from 4K clicks syndrome by removing time consuming information processes, and CommunicatAR™, which allows users with motor speech disorders such as dysarthria, a disorder resulting from a brain injury or neurological condition that can affect one or more speech subsystems to more effectively communicate with people around them, John will use his extensive healthcare sector experience to get these vital products in the hands of their users. I know he will prove himself to be tremendous asset for 3D HoloGroup and in particular, our customers and partners.” Added Warner, “Advances in this space propel communication’s efficiency and effectiveness to an extraordinary level. Not only will healthcare providers and families benefit tremendously, but employees will literally access crucial information with the blink of an eye, saving time, money, and chance for error."
About 3D HoloGroup
3D HoloGroup, the AR software architecture and systems integration specialist, is on track to provide the largest selection of AR systems, hardware and ancillary brands on the market. Our customers come from a wide array of enterprise and commercial sectors. They use 3D HoloGroup products and services to provide instructional training for their personnel, students and customers; create hands-free, safer work environments and compliance with government regulations; enhance comprehension with visual learning of complex procedures; and many other uses AR lends itself to. Our partners encompass globally respected names in augmented reality, artificial intelligence, technology, design and quality. They trust us to deliver the best, most efficient, technically advanced and cost-effective solution their customers, and our customers, demand.
What’s your need? Visit today and see what we can do for you.
Contact
3D Hologroup, Inc.Contact
Mario L. Castellanos
305-570-5739
www.3dhologroup.com
Mario L. Castellanos
305-570-5739
www.3dhologroup.com
Categories