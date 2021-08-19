Elkos Pens Launches New Gel Pen – Zeeva
Elkos introduces Zeeva its trendy new gel pen that combines the best in design and style.
Kolkata, India, August 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Elkos introduces Zeeva its trendy new gel pen that combines the best in design and style (https://www.elkospens.com/gel-pens-zeeva.html).
Available in seven body colors Zeeva features child friendly design & light weight for effortless smooth gel writing experience. Crafted with latest Korean technology Zeeva provides smooth, skip-free lines, the lightest gel pen that can write lightly and dries superfast. It is perfect for an array of creative applications such as such as journaling, color coding, drawing and everyday writing. The pleasant soft touch surface and ergonomic grip zone ensure maximum writing comfort.
“The brand has always been a mark of excellence and has endeavored to deliver the best offering to its consumer. The new child friendly design based pens capture the essence of brand. While a smooth writing experience remains the key buying factor, the new trend is being set to meet the demands of a growing class of consumers who are conscious of the designs and brands they use,” said Mr. Vijay Singh, Assistant Manager- Marketing, Elkos Pens Ltd.
Packaging
• 5 N Pouch
• 250 N Inner Box
• 3000 N Master Carton
Pricing and Availability
Elkos Zeeva Gel Pen is available now with retailers across India and has been attractively priced at Rs. 10/- per pc. You can follow the latest company updates on https://www.facebook.com/elkospens.
Company now:
Elkos Pens Limited belonging to Mr. H. S. Jain and Mr. B. K. Jain was incorporated in the year 2003-04 as manufacturer and exporter of ball pen, gel pen, direct fill pen, sketch pen and refills. At Elkos, quality control and innovation is not just a philosophy rather it is a commitment and conviction. This distinction enables us to gain customer faith and superior customer satisfaction. It is the key to successful business relationships with our esteemed domestic as well as export clients.
Company Name: Elkos Pens Limited
Address: 16 Strand Road, Diamond Heritage, 10th Floor, Office No: 1015A Kolkata – 700 001 West Bengal, India
Phone: +91-33-6607-9643 /+91-33-6607-9644
Url: https://www.elkospens.com/
Email: info@elkospens.com
Categories