North Phoenix Resident to Compete for Title of Mrs. Arizona America
Phoenix, AZ, August 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Local Cardiology Physician Assistant Joy Lorelle LaForte will represent North Phoenix in competing for the title of Mrs. Arizona America on Aug. 29 at the Herberger Theater Center in downtown Phoenix.
LaForte has a very successful career as a full-time medical professional at the Phoenix VA, taking care of local veterans, while also caring for her two sons. Both she and her older son Hunter are autistic and also battle anxiety.
By competing in this pageant, LaForte hopes to show not only her family, but the neurodivergent community, that they can compete in things like pageants, sports and other activities that require nonverbal communication. In doing so, she hopes to connect with Arizona communities, schools and businesses to advocate and discuss the importance of neurodiversity for these individuals and society as a whole.
Neurodiversity refers to variation in the human brain regarding sociability, learning, attention, mood and other mental functions in a non-pathological sense. It was coined in 1998 by sociologist Judy Singer, who helped popularize the concept along with journalist Harvey Blume.
“I feel it is my duty as a mother to both my typical and atypical children to show that autistic people can do hard things and succeed,” says LaForte. “Even though we’re often told we can’t do things that require nonverbal communication, I believe we can do anything we put our minds to and I want to demonstrate that by competing for the Mrs. Arizona crown. It should not be a difficult and painful path to get a proper diagnosis and resources to help foster our passions and talents. Unfortunately, it still is a very difficult path for most.”
LaForte is also an accomplished pianist. When she was 14 years old, she shadowed a trauma emergency room doctor on several occasions and realized that medicine, especially trauma-related specialties, was her calling.
LaForte and her husband Craig have two sons—Hunter, 9, and Ryker, 6. She also enjoys meeting new people, traveling, hiking, yoga, dance and making memories with her family. LaForte will compete in three categories for Mrs. Arizona America title: personal interview, swimsuit and evening gown.
Mrs. America has been considered the foremost competition for married women for more than 40 years. The winner of the annual competition receives prizes and will represent America’s married women through appearances throughout the year of her reign. For more information, visit www.Mrsarizonaamerica.com.
For sponsorship or ticket information, please call 602-703-1466 or TeamArizonaAmerica@gmail.com.
