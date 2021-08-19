Santana Equipment Made the Inc. 5000 List
Santana Equipment Trading Company, a leader in the used material handling equipment market, received the incredible honor of being named one of the top 5000 growing companies in the United States.
North Chicago, IL, August 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Santana team was greeted by an amazing message this past Tuesday afternoon. “We had received an email the beginning of July saying that we had made the Inc 5000 list,” said company President Nate Service. “This feat alone was awesome, but we wanted to know where we placed. This was our first time making the list, so we were anxious to see how we did.” As the Santana team watched the reveal presentation their rank was shown, and everyone was ecstatic. The Phoenix office VP Alex Stuckey recalls, “I open the announcement and it says #3349, and I couldn’t believe it! This is our first time on the list, and we were already higher than anticipated.”
Every year Inc. puts out this list of the top 5000 fastest growing companies in the United States. In the past companies such as Dell, Microsoft, and Zillow have been on this esteemed list, and it is a great indicator of a company’s trajectory. Santana Equipment’s owner Eric Davidson exclaimed, “I’m so proud of our company making this achievement happen! We owe a great deal of thanks to our customers, and partners. Thank you for trusting us and we look forward to continuing to meet and exceed your expectations.”
About Santana Equipment Trading Company
Santana Equipment Trading Company is an industry leader in the used material handling equipment market. Their core mission is the buying, selling, and trading of used forklifts and related equipment at fair prices. Santana primarily works with Fortune 1000 companies, banking institutions, dealerships, and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Santana Equipment Trading Company is a privately held organization headquartered in the Chicago, IL area.
