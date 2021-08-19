TechFlow Moves Up Rankings on the 2021 Inc. 5000, with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 325 Percent
Inc. Magazine Reveals Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies - the Inc. 5000
San Diego, CA, August 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Inc. magazine revealed that TechFlow, a forward-thinking logistics and digital services solutions company, made the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
“For the second year in a row, TechFlow has made it onto the Inc. 5000,” said Robert Baum, CEO of TechFlow. “This year we moved up several rankings due to our outstanding growth. This can be directly attributed to the hard work, dedication, and innovation of our employee owners.”
“Our commitment to developing customer-focused and forward-leaning solutions, along with our capacity to bring the right people, processes, and tools to enhance and elevate organizations in their business and IT modernization evolution has led to our impressive year over year growth,” said Mark Carter, President and COO of TechFlow. “On all of our projects, we look at the potential impact of our work and ensure that we deliver not only the solution to the known need but anticipate how this might change or scale and build solutions that can support these new conditions well into the future.”
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges. Together, these companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.
“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”
About TechFlow
TechFlow, Inc. is an employee-owned company with a track record of over 25 years of success defined by innovation, agility and proactiveness. The company supports government and commercial sectors as system developers, integrators, and optimizers in the areas of national security, logistics, and digital services. Headquartered in San Diego, CA with offices in Washington DC and throughout the continental United States, TechFlow delivers leading-edge solutions for customers in mission critical markets. TechFlow. Always Ahead. For more visit www.TechFlow.com.
“For the second year in a row, TechFlow has made it onto the Inc. 5000,” said Robert Baum, CEO of TechFlow. “This year we moved up several rankings due to our outstanding growth. This can be directly attributed to the hard work, dedication, and innovation of our employee owners.”
“Our commitment to developing customer-focused and forward-leaning solutions, along with our capacity to bring the right people, processes, and tools to enhance and elevate organizations in their business and IT modernization evolution has led to our impressive year over year growth,” said Mark Carter, President and COO of TechFlow. “On all of our projects, we look at the potential impact of our work and ensure that we deliver not only the solution to the known need but anticipate how this might change or scale and build solutions that can support these new conditions well into the future.”
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges. Together, these companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.
“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”
About TechFlow
TechFlow, Inc. is an employee-owned company with a track record of over 25 years of success defined by innovation, agility and proactiveness. The company supports government and commercial sectors as system developers, integrators, and optimizers in the areas of national security, logistics, and digital services. Headquartered in San Diego, CA with offices in Washington DC and throughout the continental United States, TechFlow delivers leading-edge solutions for customers in mission critical markets. TechFlow. Always Ahead. For more visit www.TechFlow.com.
Contact
TechFlowContact
Robert Baum
858-412-8000
techflow.com
Media Contact:
Cynthia Guiang
cynthia@cgcommunications.com
Robert Baum
858-412-8000
techflow.com
Media Contact:
Cynthia Guiang
cynthia@cgcommunications.com
Categories