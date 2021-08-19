Spectra360 Hires Colleen Boddy as Director of Human Resources
San Francisco, CA, August 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Spectra360, an award-winning national recruiting company, today announced that Colleen Boddy has joined the team as the Director of Human Resources. Boddy will oversee the HR functions for all Spectra360 and Raso Solutions employees. This move brings the Human Resources department in-house after several years of collaboration with an HR consulting firm.
A business and human capital professional with over 30 years of expertise, Boddy has developed training programs and diversity education for a variety of industries, including CDL drivers, retail, wholesale, telecommunication, hospitality, manufacturing, higher education, and non-profit. Prior to joining Spectra360, she was the founder and CEO of Boddy and Mind Business Consulting, LLC, a Human Resources, Individual, and Business advising and consulting firm.
“Colleen is a great addition to our team,” said Andrew Bergen, CEO and Founder of Spectra360. “With her depth of experience in Human Resources, we’re looking forward to her fostering great employee relationships and continuing to manage our high-rated benefit programs.”
Boddy has advised organizations of all sizes regarding business management, human resources, organizational development, and federal and multi-state labor law.
“I am excited to be joining such a fast-growing organization,” said Boddy. “Spectra360 has managed to build a team of highly-competitive yet extremely supportive employees, and I look forward to helping strengthen the team in any way I can.”
Boddy’s initial goals for Spectra360 include structuring a clear career path for each role and helping to strengthen consistency throughout the organization. In this way, Spectra360 and Raso Solutions expect to meet the ambitious goals they aim to achieve throughout 2021 and into 2022.
A California native, Boddy holds a BA in Psychology from California State University, San Bernardino and an MBA from La Sierra University in Riverside. As a lifelong learner, she also has SPHR (Senior Professional in Human Resources), SHRM-SCP (Society for Human Resource Management – Senior Certified Professional), and Diversity Educator certifications.
About Spectra360
Spectra360 introduces motivated job seekers to transportation, warehouse, and light industrial companies that need their skills and energy to keep the business growing. The Spectra360 personalized hiring solutions include Contract, Temp-to-Hire, Direct Hire, and Onsite Talent Management.
In 2018 and 2019, Spectra360 gained national recognition by being named to the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest-Growing Companies in the Nation, as well as a leading employer and fastest-growing company by the San Francisco Business Times. In 2020, we were recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts as one of the nation’s Fastest-Growing Staffing Firms.
To learn more about Spectra360, please visit www.Spectra360.com.
Contact
Spectra360Contact
Rebecca Batisto
(571) 969-1353
https://spectra360.com
