Unity Communications Rank No. 1669 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies
Claiming a spot on the 40th Inc. 5000 list, Unity Communication solidified its place in the BPO sphere with its three-year sales growth of 275%.
Gilbert, AZ, August 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Unity Communications has taken high honors in this year's Inc 5000 placing 1669 overall. It is one of the business process outsourcing firms to make it into this year's list of rapidly growing independent companies.
As a BPO firm specializing in processes to maximize core staff productivity, the Arizona-based company is expanding steadily over the past 3 years earning a record high growth rate of 275% for 2021. Unity Communications achieves this feat through increasing client value and establishing an award-winning company culture.
"The competition is tough for this year's Inc. 5000, and we are very excited to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies for the first time in our history," said Patrick Brown - CEO and Founder of Unity Communications. "This recognition demonstrated our leadership and a strong commitment to growing client business through transparent and customized outsourcing solutions. We continue to grow at a rapid pace, adding more team members every year to ensure we can deliver outstanding customer service for our clients."
Inc. 5000 award joins a growing list of Unity Communications accolades in the past year:
- Unity Communications is listed as one of the Top B2B service providers for Sustained & Fast Growth for 2021
- Top BPO Service company by Good Firms
- Top Managed Service providers of 2021 by UpCity.
- Unity Communications ranked in Clutch Top 1000 Global Companies of 2020. An exclusive list that highlights the top-tier industry leaders in the global B2B market.
Skilled workforce, extensive industry knowledge, and the use of the latest technologies, Unity Communications, empowers its clients to scale operations faster, with the right level of efficiency, flexibility, and quality. With operating costs that are 25% lower, clients are able to save on overhead expenses, allowing them to allocate the budget in developing new business models.
“Our growth reflects our commitment to providing value to our partners," said Mr. Brown. "Our goal is to reach 3 million in 2022 by continuously investing in the right people and technology. We owe our success to our stakeholders, clients, and team members who worked tirelessly to deliver a top-notch customer experience. We are thankful for everyone who has made all of these possibilities.”
About Unity Communications
Unity Communications is an award-winning BPO firm that specializes in sales support, customer service, call center, accounting, health care, and back-office services. With experience that span multiple industries such as E-commerce, Technology, Retail, Finance (Fintech), Software as a service, the company specializes in creating processes that make business operation efficient.
Founded by Patrick Brown in 2009, the company has evolved from a start-up company into an international BPO firm, serving small and medium businesses to fortune 500 companies across the globe. Unity Communications forms co-innovation partnerships with clients looking to outsource for the first time and need a "white glove" experience.
About Inc 5000
The Inc 5000 list honors America’s fastest-growing privately held companies, ranked based on overall revenue growth over a three-year period. Started in 1982 as Inc 500, the list expanded to Inc, 5000, providing a more extensive understanding of entrepreneurial success, celebrate innovation, and leadership. Complete results of Inc 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.
Contact
Patrick Brown
480-550-8700
https://www.unity-connect.com
1530 E. Williams Field Rd # 201, Gilbert, Arizona 85295
