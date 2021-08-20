Orases Welcomes Karl Wappaus to Its Business Development Team
Orases, a custom software development company in Frederick, MD, recently welcomed the newest addition to its business development team, Karl Wappaus.
Frederick, MD, August 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Frederick, MD custom software development company Orases is excited to welcome Karl Wappaus as its newest Vice President of Business Development, where he will be focusing on establishing long-term relationships with clients and supporting them as they grow and evolve over time. Karl brings well over 20 years of business development experience to the team and has worked for several mid- to large-size firms throughout his career.
Throughout his career, Karl has worked with senior executives to provide the information and direction they need to make stronger business decisions about technology that impact their top and bottom lines. He knows from experience that one-size-fits-all solutions are not ideal for most organizations. Rather than assume everyone can benefit from the same strategies, he gets to know business leaders in a way that allows him to understand their unique challenges and determine appropriate next steps. This familiarity with the custom software industry allows him to match company executives with the right Orases solutions.
"Culture was really important to me, I've always admired the culture of Orases that is embodied by the whole team," said Wappaus, when describing what inspired him to join the team. "Second, the operational maturity is sound here at Orases with a great supporting cast. Third, their reputation in the marketplace is stellar. Making it easy to align my personal values to a great company." Karl has an adventurous side, and you can often find him golfing, biking or snowboarding. He's also extremely devoted, win or lose, to his Washington, DC sports teams. Karl is a member of his local chapter of the ALS Association, in honor of his late mom. Karl is married to his wife, Lauren and they share a rescue dog named Stella.
Orases is always searching for motivated individuals to join and contribute to its award-winning culture. The organization specializes in custom software development, UI/UX design, IT staff augmentation and other solutions. If you are interested in working for one of the most highly awarded custom software companies in the U.S., visit https://orases.com/careers/ to apply today.
Categories