Romford Based Training Company UK Sports Training, Scoops Award for Handling of COVID Crisis
Romford-based fitness training provider UK Sports Training have received an eminent award for their management of the pandemic. Corporate LiveWire has named UK Sports Training as PT Training Provider of the Year for 2020.
Essex, United Kingdom, August 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- 2020 was a challenging year on an array of personal and professional levels. The impact on the catering and hospitality industries was keenly felt throughout the nationwide lockdowns, while a significant strategic rethink was also forced upon the fitness industry. With gyms and leisure centres locking their doors, and congregating outside for personal training outlawed for vast swathes of the year, businesses needed to get creative to keep the lights on.
UK Sports Training, based in Woodford Green, demonstrated a willingness to think outside the box and amend their business model due to these restrictions. UK Sports Training specialises in personal trainer courses where aspiring fitness professionals can study towards a Level 3 Diploma in Personal Training.
Naturally, the pandemic made conventional methodology impossible. Rather than hiding away and waiting for the storm to pass, UK Sports Training proactively adjusted its approach from one-on-one, in-person training to an online model. Students enjoyed the same high-quality service and dedicated attention, without any risk to personal safety – or violation of the laws of the land.
As an increasing number of people became concerned about their health in the wake of lockdown, UK Sports Training actually grew and expanded their business and client base in 2020. This was thanks to quick thinking and a determination not to allow a successful business model to crumble in the face of adversity. Such examples of ingenuity and determination have not gone unnoticed. UK Sports Training was awarded the coveted Prestige Award PT Training Provider of the Year in 2020.
Arranged by Corporate LiveWire, the Prestige Awards look to recognise and honour the entrepreneurial spirit of small- and medium-sized businesses that lack the market awareness of global conglomerates. Recipients of a Prestige Award can pat themselves firmly on the back. The judging panel have recognised a market leader that shows innovation and unrelenting quality of service in their sector.
Naturally, UK Sports Training has not simply placed their award on the mantelpiece and returned to business as usual. While restrictions surrounding the pandemic are now relaxed, UK Sports Training continues to offer its hugely successful online training program to interested parties across the country. While this will always be a local business at heart, and UK Sports Training is undoubtedly a success story for the community, the sky is the limit for this forward-facing exercise enterprise.
UK Sports Training is an award-winning fitness training provider specialising in Personal Training and Sports Massage courses. All courses are backed by 19+ Advanced Learner Loans allowing students to defer their course fee payments until they earn £26,575+. Once qualified, UK Sports Training guarantees job interviews with its corporate partners and helps prepare students for their new careers in the fitness industry.
For more information on UK Sports Training, contact careeradvisor@uksportstraining.com or call 0800 612 5721.
UK Sports Training, based in Woodford Green, demonstrated a willingness to think outside the box and amend their business model due to these restrictions. UK Sports Training specialises in personal trainer courses where aspiring fitness professionals can study towards a Level 3 Diploma in Personal Training.
Naturally, the pandemic made conventional methodology impossible. Rather than hiding away and waiting for the storm to pass, UK Sports Training proactively adjusted its approach from one-on-one, in-person training to an online model. Students enjoyed the same high-quality service and dedicated attention, without any risk to personal safety – or violation of the laws of the land.
As an increasing number of people became concerned about their health in the wake of lockdown, UK Sports Training actually grew and expanded their business and client base in 2020. This was thanks to quick thinking and a determination not to allow a successful business model to crumble in the face of adversity. Such examples of ingenuity and determination have not gone unnoticed. UK Sports Training was awarded the coveted Prestige Award PT Training Provider of the Year in 2020.
Arranged by Corporate LiveWire, the Prestige Awards look to recognise and honour the entrepreneurial spirit of small- and medium-sized businesses that lack the market awareness of global conglomerates. Recipients of a Prestige Award can pat themselves firmly on the back. The judging panel have recognised a market leader that shows innovation and unrelenting quality of service in their sector.
Naturally, UK Sports Training has not simply placed their award on the mantelpiece and returned to business as usual. While restrictions surrounding the pandemic are now relaxed, UK Sports Training continues to offer its hugely successful online training program to interested parties across the country. While this will always be a local business at heart, and UK Sports Training is undoubtedly a success story for the community, the sky is the limit for this forward-facing exercise enterprise.
UK Sports Training is an award-winning fitness training provider specialising in Personal Training and Sports Massage courses. All courses are backed by 19+ Advanced Learner Loans allowing students to defer their course fee payments until they earn £26,575+. Once qualified, UK Sports Training guarantees job interviews with its corporate partners and helps prepare students for their new careers in the fitness industry.
For more information on UK Sports Training, contact careeradvisor@uksportstraining.com or call 0800 612 5721.
Contact
UK Sports TrainingContact
Jon Wightman
0800 612 5721
https://uksportstraining.com
Jon Wightman
0800 612 5721
https://uksportstraining.com
Categories