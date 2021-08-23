Formosa Group Hires Acclaimed Supervising Sound Editor, Michael Wilhoit, to Join Features Division
Hollywood, CA, August 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Formosa Group, an industry leader and top creative innovator in post-production sound, announced today that veteran Supervising Sound Editor Michael Wilhoit is joining the company’s Features division. With 2 BAFTA Film Awards, 2 Primetime Emmy Awards, and several MPSE awards, Wilhoit’s renowned talent will be a welcome addition to Formosa Group’s team of top-tier talent and sound industry icons.
“Mike is an experienced and talented Supervising Sound Editor with a track record of achievement. He is a welcome addition to Formosa Features, and I am thrilled he accepted our invitation to join the company,” stated Formosa Group’s CEO Bob Rosenthal.
Working for over 40 years in sound, alongside distinguished directors such as John Hughes and Cameron Crowe, Wilhoit has thrived and honed his craft over the course of his illustrious career. Wilhoit found his passion for sound early, becoming immersed in the industry growing up with his father, a Music Editor. With over 150 credits, Wilhoit has crafted the iconic sounds for fan-favorite films such as “Almost Famous,” “Jerry Maguire” and “JFK” along with the first 3 films in the Home Alone franchise. His most recent credits include Tyler Perry’s “A Jazzman’s Blues” and “A Madea Homecoming.” Wilhoit’s working relationship with Mr. Perry commenced in 2007 with “Why Did I Get Married” and includes twenty titles to date from the distinguished filmmaker.
Wilhoit commented on joining Formosa Group’s impressive talent roster, stating, “It is great to be back with my friends and colleagues at Formosa Group. I look forward to creating fantastic sound tracks and working with so many wonderful and creative people.”
About Formosa Group:
Formosa Group (www.formosagroup.com), a Streamland Media company, is a full service post-production sound company composed of award-winning talent. Among its many divisions, Formosa Group offers content creators services including sound supervision and design, sound and music editorial, re-recording mixing, integration and music for film, broadcast, games and other platforms. It is home to some of the most creative and well-respected sound artists in the entertainment industry today. Formosa Group has five unique divisions – Features, Broadcast, Music, Interactive and Commercials – with multiple locations throughout greater Los Angeles, Seattle, New York, Toronto and the UK.
