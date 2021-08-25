Health Tech Data Company Evolt Expands C-Executive Team
Evolt IOH Pty. Ltd. is pleased to announce the appointment of Alex Ferguson as the new Chief Financial Officer of Evolt effective immediately. Ferguson comes from the position as CFO of Jetpilot Group.
Mr. Ferguson has broad and extensive experience as a CFO/COO working in both public and private companies. He has managed professional office and operational teams for 15 years, whilst working closely with Boards and Committees.
Ferguson is a Chartered Accountant, his insights include change management, process improvement, mergers, acquisitions and integrations. He has been responsible for large capital projects, building organisational capabilities, and for overall business delivery in both management, executive, and board roles.
Throughout his career, he has been working for companies like The Star Entertainment Group, TerryWhite Chemmart, Price Attack, Jetpilot Australia and PKF International.
"We are very pleased that Alex Ferguson has accepted the position of CFO of Evolt IOH. Ferguson has been watching our growth closely for the past 5 years as he had been intrigued that David Baxby (former global chief executive of Branson’s Virgin Group) was a shareholder of Evolt. We were very impressed with his credentials so approached him to join the team. Ferguson has a broad and quite unique experience from both the finance and operational side, which we believe will be very valuable for our company," says CEO, Ed Zouroudis.
"Ferguson has extensive leadership experience and has demonstrated his ability to building successful organisations and businesses. We are confident that he will be a force in developing and driving Evolt forward – in a very exciting but also challenging time."
“I am thrilled to have joined the Evolt IOH team as CFO. Evolt is in an exciting growth phase. The culture, the vision, the values all align for me and that is very rare to find," Ferguson added.
Ferguson took up the position of joint CFO of Evolt as of 16 August 2021.
Evolt is a digital body composition analytic company. Using BIA technology, it’s the only product on the market that offers personalized calorie & macronutrient recommendations based on an individual’s true lean body mass. This innovative technology provides a digital health tracking platform for the user as an intuitive data analytics platform. For more information, visit www.evolt360.com.
