Sug Sahadevan from Testhouse Appears in Leaders Council Podcast Alongside Lord Blunkett
London, United Kingdom, August 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Leaders Council of Great Britain and Northern Ireland are currently in the process of talking to leadership figures from across the nation in an attempt to understand this universal trait and what it means in Britain and Northern Ireland today.
Sug Sahadevan from Testhouse was invited onto an episode of the podcast, which also included an interview with Lord Blunkett. Host Joshua Jackson asked both guests a series of questions about leadership and the role it has played in their careers to date.
Joshua Jackson commented, "Hosting a show like this, where you speak to genuine leaders who have been there and done it, either on a national stage or within a crucial industry sector, is an absolute honour."
Founder and vice chairman of Testhouse, Sug Sahadevan said, "It was a pleasure to share my experiences and thoughts in this podcast. If any of the listeners benefit from this, even slightly, that will be a great reward for me."
Lord Blunkett, chairman of The Leaders Council of Great Britain and Northern Ireland said, "I think the most informative element of each episode is the first part, where Joshua Jackson is able to sit down with someone who really gets how their industry works and knows how to make their organization tick. Someone who’s there day in day out working hard and inspiring others. That’s what leadership is all about."
