Shufti Pro Wins Gold and Bronze Awards in the "Company of the Year" at the 2021 International Business Awards
London, United Kingdom, August 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The 2021 International Businesses Awards (https://stevieawards.com/iba/company-organization-awards-winners-3) program has named Shufti Pro the winners of two Stevie awards under the "Company of the Year" category. The global identity verification service provider, Shufti Pro, has bagged a Gold Prize in the category Company of the Year for “Computer Services - Small” and a Bronze Prize in the “Financial Services - Small” category.
Created in 2002, Stevie® Awards are the world’s premier awards that recognize and honour the achievements and positive contributions of businesses across the globe. The 2021 IBAs received a pool of 3,700 entries from organizations in 65 nations and territories, where Shufti Pro won two awards for its remarkable global services amidst COVID-19.
The winners of the Stevie Awards were determined based on the average scores of more than 260 innovators, executives, business educators and entrepreneurs worldwide that participated in the judging process from June through early August. The wide range of categories included Best Company, Marketing Campaign, New Product or Service, Startup, Corporate Social Responsibility Program, and Executive.
“It feels great to see the world recognizing the efforts made by Shufti Pro in securing businesses against emerging threats of financial and identity crimes,” stated CEO of Shufti Pro, Victor Fredung, “We are successfully leveraging state-of-the-art technology to elevate identity verification and authentication requirements for our clients around the world, and will continue to meet customer demands and expectations in the future as well."
The 2021 International Business Awards® will be presented to Shufti Pro in a virtual awards ceremony to be held on December 08, 2021.
Shufti Pro was recently named on the list of the World’s 100 Most Innovative CyberTech Companies for Financial Services, and also won two awards at the Global Banking and Finance Awards 2021. Last year, it won the Best in Biz award for providing top-quality consumer services, and a Global Excellence Award for outstanding products/services. Within merely 3.5 years of its inception, it has now expanded across five countries including the UK, Dubai, Sweden, Cyprus, and Ukraine, with a global team of AI enthusiasts and fraud prevention experts.
About Shufti Pro
Shufti Pro Ltd. is an AI-driven identity verification service provider offering solutions in more than 230 countries and territories. The globally acclaimed KYC and AML solutions support more than 3000 ID document types in 150+ languages. Moreover, the solutions offer a market-leading accuracy rate of 98.67% and the best part is, verification takes only a few seconds to complete.
