Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Michelle Irving as Vice President of Human Resources for Zamma Corporation
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Richard Mohrman of Michelle Irving as Vice President of Human Resources for Zamma Corporation.
Sarasota, FL, August 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Michelle will lead the Human Resources organization as a proactive, strategic and value-add business partner to the senior leadership at Zamma Corporation. She will oversee and develop programs in all relevant functional areas including recruiting and onboarding, employee engagement and retention, training and development, payroll and benefits, documentation, compliance and best practices in systems and process.
With extensive experience in Human Resources, Michelle most recently held the position of Regional Human Resources Business Partner with Flowserve USA. She is a graduate of North Carolina State University with a Bachelor Degree in Political Science and Criminal Justice and received her MBA in Business Administration and Human Resources from Walden University.
Zamma Corporation was founded in 1970 and began as a producer of pre-finished molding for the home center industry. Over the years, Zamma has grown and evolved into one of the largest manufacturers of pre-finished floor moldings in North America, with highly engineered products in vinyl, laminate and wood moldings for Home Center, OEM and Distributor customers throughout the U.S. and Canada. They pride themselves on unsurpassed quality, technology, and quick delivery.
About Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is the premier executive search firm specializing in the recruitment of executive management professionals within the building materials and kitchen/bath industries. Established in 1980, our list of clients has grown to become a virtual “Who’s Who” of both domestic and international firms for whom we have successfully recruited professionals. A testament to our success is that many of our clients have utilized our services for over 41 years. We have one of the best “Completion” and “Retention Rates” in the industry. At Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., a strong emphasis is placed on our client relationships. A retained, exclusive executive search is a strategic, not transactional, relationship with the hiring manager and human resources, the “search committee.” Our business is driven by a single principle: Successful companies start with successful people.
Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. has its Corporate headquarters in Sarasota, FL. For additional information contact Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. at 941-479-6382 or jmcelmeel@brookechase.com.
