ADI Invests in 3D Stereolithography Technology
Erie, PA, August 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Automation Devices, Inc (ADI), a vibratory feeder and part system components manufacturer, recently invested in a 3-D stereolithography printer for their Fairview, Pa. manufacturing facility. This capital equipment expenditure enables ADI to manufacture custom driver shells for their Swan-Matic capping division as well as prototypes for tooled vibratory feeding equipment. As a result, ADI is able to be complete these products in a fraction of the time versus traditional processes.
ADI has been serving the manufacturing sector for over 74 years with durable, long-lasting products. While traditional methods have proven successful, ADI recognizes the need to embrace change and new technologies. “We spent a lot of time researching 3-D printers and their capabilities,” explains ADI President Kevin Smith. “It was important to do our due diligence and make a calculated decision to find the best fit to meet the growing needs of our customers,” says Smith.
The process of stereolithography uses hardened liquid resins to make a precise, long lasting product that ensures exact repeatability for future models. By implementing stereolithography at ADI, it allows the organization to complete several processes that may have been outsourced to third party vendors. “By completing these steps in-house, it gives us more control over the entire process, ensuring the best materials are used, shorter lead times are obtainable and quicker deliveries are ensured,” adds Smith.
Automation Devices, Inc. is a vibratory feeder manufacturer in Fairview, PA specializing in vibratory feeders, centrifugal feeders, hoppers and vibratory controllers. ADI offers in stock products and custom designed systems. To learn more about ADI’s 3-D printing technologies, please call Automation Devices, Inc. at 814-474-5561.
Alicia Tellers
814-474-5561
www.autodev.com
