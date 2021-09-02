18 Winners Were Honored by Dubai Quality Group in the Virtual Award Ceremony of the 12th Global Continual Improvement & Innovation Symposium & Award (GCIIS 2021)
86 case studies from the Government and Private sectors in the UAE & Middle East have competed in the Best Practices in Management, Kaizen & Innovation, Lean Six Sigma and Happiness & Engagement Categories.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group. The Continual Improvement Subgroup of Dubai Quality Group concluded the virtual Award Ceremony of the 12th Global Continual Improvement & Innovation Symposium & Award (GCIIS) on 2nd of August 2021 under the theme of “Excellence in Crisis.”
Award Aims
The Award aims to promote and recognize continuous efforts of organizations globally, establish benchmarks for business excellence, share best practices and actual case studies from various sectors to embolden the value of quality standards, achieve performance excellence and create awareness about their effectiveness even amidst the pandemic.
Opening The Ceremony
Eng. Hassan Omar, Chairman of Dubai Quality Group, officially opened the Award Ceremony with a welcome speech saying, “We are glad to announce that we have received an increased submission of remarkable 86 case studies this year. It is our privilege to witness the commitment of various entities to improve and promote the value of excellent standards in each cycle. We also honor the leadership and direction of our Continual Improvement Subgroup members and support of our esteemed assessors, who have exemplified their competencies and professionalism in selecting exceptional cases among the applicants.”
“Dubai Quality Group was able to demonstrate that even amidst the pandemic, organizations across the Middle East were still able to improve and grow. Moreover, we should continue to arm our organizations with excellence and use it as a tool to overcome and stand above the challenging circumstances,” he added.
Award Journey
The assessment process of the 12th Cycle of GCIIS Award is comprised of four phases. It started with receiving 86 case studies from Governmental and Private sectors in the Middle East. The assessment duration was a month. After a thorough evaluation, 24 cases have been shortlisted and were presented comprehensively to the respective assessors. The cases were mainly segregated between the manufacturing and service industries. In the final phase, the jury assessment team conferred and finally selected the winners for each category based on the best methodology adapted and results achieved.
Award Winners
The following organizations were the winners of this year’s symposium:
1. Winners of “Best Practices in Management” Category:
- Arabian Automobiles Company Al Rostamani - AWR for case “Automated Communication in After sales using Machine Learning & Predictive Analysis”
- Dubai Police General Headquarter for case “Sahalat Initiative”
- Dubai Health Authority for case “Rapid Resilience Screening”
2. Winners of “Kaizen” Category:
- Dubai Police General Headquarter for case “Smart Insurance System”
- Dubai Cable Company (DUCAB) for case “Optimization of Alloy Elements Consumption for EC Grade”
- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) for case “Distribution Automation Implementation through RMU Motorization”
3. Winners of “Innovation” Category:
- Max Speciality Films Limited for case “Turning Waste to Wealth by Recycling, Reusing and Redesigning”
- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) for case “Autonomous Soiling Detection Apparatus of Photovoltaic Panels”
- Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarter for case “Intelligent Patrol Vehicles for Abu Dhabi Police”
4. Winners of “Lean Six Sigma (Service)” Category:
- Dubai Police General Headquarter for cases “Run Over Accidents”
- Dubai Police General Headquarter for cases “Money Transport Project”
5. Winners of “Lean Six Sigma (Manufacturing)” Category:
- Moon Iron and Steel Company for case “Reducing Rhomboidity defects in Billets from 116916 PPM to 58458 PPM
- Dubai Cable Company (DUCAB) for case “Layless Conductor Optimization”
- Emirates Global Aluminum (EGA) for case “Increase Pot Life from 1700 to 2250 Days”
6. Winners of “Happiness & Engagement” Category:
- Dubai Cable Company (DUCAB) for case “Happiness & Engagement @ DUCAB”
- Bright Environment LLC for case “Happy Employees are Productive Employees”
- General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRF) for case “Al Sadaa”
- Dubai Municipality for case “Qoot Initiative”
Contact
Dubai Quality GroupContact
Doaa Afifi
+971 56 545 7408
www.dqg.org
doaa.afifi@dqg.org
