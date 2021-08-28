GlacialPower Launches GP-CVP060P LED Constant Voltage Driver Series Which Focus on the Low Voltage Applications
New Taipei City, Taiwan, August 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- GlacialPower, the power division of the LED technology manufacturer GlacialTech Inc, announces the new GP-CVP060P series LED constant voltage driver. At full load the GP-CVP060P provides an active power factor correction (PFC) which greater than 0.98 at 115Vac, and more than 0.95 at 230Vac. It has low no-load power consumption under 0.5 watt and a fast set-up time under 0.5 second at 230Vac. The GP-CVP060P series provides 12V, 24V, 36V and 48V DC output options. It is the perfect solution for low voltage applications, especially for LED illuminated signage, light boxes, LED neon flex, LED strips, DC input lights and 48V track lights. Supply systems have the application areas in lighting, construction, furniture finishing, advertising, electronics industry and for retail customers.
The GP-CVP060P series supports universal AC input between 90 and 264 Vac. It includes protections of over current protection (OCP), short circuit protection (SCP), over temperature protection (OTP) and over voltage protection (OVP) to prevent the product’s damage and ensure the quality. The fully isolated case design enables an operation temperature range of -20°C to 50°C makes the LED driver can be used in most environments. Its power efficiency is up to 89%. The GP-CVP060P series fully complies with ErP (EU) 2019/2020 regulations to reduce the product’s impact on the environment to improve sustainability.
Features:
- AC input range from 90 to 264Vac.
- Constant voltage mode.
- Active PFC design.
- Safety protections include OVP, OCP, SCP and OTP.
- High efficiency up to 89 %.
- No-load power consumption < 0.5W at 230Vac.
- Set up time < 0.5S at 230Vac.
- THD < 15% at 230Vac.
- Compliant with ErP (EU) 2019/2020.
- Compliant with CE certificate by LED driver product segment.
- Appropriate for LED strip, signage, neon flex and 48V track light applications.
- Withstand 300Vac surge input for 5 seconds.
Read more information about the GP-CVP060P series, please visit:
http://www.glacialpower.com/products/led-driver-Plastic-CV-Terminal-CVP.htm
About GlacialPower
GlacialPower, the power division of GlacialTech, manufactures Switch Mode Power Supply (SMPS) solutions for LED lighting applications. GlacialPower provides LED Drivers and power supplies with a wide wattage range for a variety of applications. GlacialPower power supplies use attractive and contemporary design to deliver quality products that possess innovative features and ease of usability for customers. For details, please visit at www.GlacialPower.com.
Contact
GlacialTech Inc.Contact
Erin Huang
+886222441227
www.glacialtech.com
Erin Huang
+886222441227
www.glacialtech.com
