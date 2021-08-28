Providence Golf Club Community Breaks Personal Record for Parade of Homes Awards in 2021
ABD Development Company received three new awards from the Orlando Parade of Homes 2021 competition including the Grand Award. In addition, ABD received two Blue Ribbons for outstanding features in Providence this year. The golf club was also recognized with a Most Valuable Member Award from the Management Association of America.
Orlando, FL, August 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The naturally beautiful Providence Golf Club Community by ABD Development in the heart of Central Florida in Polk County has broken its own record for Parade of Homes Awards in one year for 2021. Five awards have been bestowed on the gated community of neighborhoods by nationally recognized builders. Trophies taken home included the coveted Grand Award for Community as well as First Place in that category and First Place for ABD’s Custom Courtyard model.
The Orlando Parade of Homes was held in July this year and the balmy summer weather did not deter visitors or judges from enjoying the self-guided tour of one of the region’s most well known golf club communities and its luxury homes with pleasant views and ample amenities. When the winners were announced in August, Providence had already received a Blue Ribbon for the wine cellar closet in ABD’s Custom Courtyard model and a Blue Ribbon for the elegant entry of the golf club.
“This is the first time since our inaugural award in 1993 that we have taken home five total recognitions in one Parade of Homes event,” confirmed Yuval Botansky, President of ABD Development Company. “We also received the Grand Award and a Blue Ribbon at the 2021 Flagler Parade of Homes for our Custom Courtyard in Toscana Palm Coast. This year as well, the Providence Golf Club management team received Most Valuable Member of the Year from the Florida Chapter of the Club Management Association of America.”
While finding room to display all the new awards for 2021, ABD is also engaged in unprecedented building of new homes for the highly demanding Orlando real estate market. Luxury golf course homes in Providence are available in Phase Two at Hampton Landing on the back nine of Central Florida’s crown jewel of golf club communities. For those who seek the Florida beach life, ABD is also building its perfectly crafted models for new home buyers in Palm Coast at Toscana.
For more information about ABD Development, please see:
www.abddevelopment.com.
For more information about Providence Golf Club Community, please see:
www.providenceflorida.com.
Matt Brown, VP of Sales, Marketing & Land Acquisition
863-420-2100, extension 103
www.abddevelopment.com
