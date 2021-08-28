Kasentex Introduces New Sherpa Comforter Colors for Holiday 2021
Los Angeles, CA, August 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The holidays are approaching and will be here before you know it. You can now surprise the whole family or friends with a gift that is functional. "We have heard amazing stories of how much people loved our sherpa comforter bedding after they gave it as a gift," says Gloria Comforter, the social coordinator for Kasentex. "So we asked what other colors people wanted."
Kasentex's new sherpa comforter colors are white, purple, and blues. The holidays will be here before you know it. It's never too late to think of the perfect gift.
"Scroll no more this is the comforter you have been dreaming of!" said Heather L.
For more information visit Kasentex at https://amazon.com/Kasentex
Contact
Kimberly Randall
908-801-0068
kasentex.com
