Wynright Corporation Names Cory Flemings EVP Sales
Wynright Corporation Names Cory Flemings EVP Sales of advanced automated material handling systems.
Bolingbrook, IL, August 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Wynright Corporation, a Daifuku group company, has named Cory Flemings Executive Vice President (EVP) for sales. Flemings will lead the Wynright sales team in selling advanced automated material handling systems in North America. He comes to Wynright with extensive experience in spearheading sales of mini-load, carousel, picking, AGV, and sortation systems for complex material handling and logistic applications.
“The recovering economy is placing new demands across the supply chain, and this is creating new challenges and opportunities for warehouse and distribution center automation companies. Meeting the challenges and leveraging the opportunities requires a deep understanding of customer needs and the technology available to meet them. Cory comes to us with a multi-million-dollar track record of doing just that, all around the world,” said Kevin Ambrose, CEO and President of Wynright.
Most recently, Flemings served as the Global Sales Director for JBT Corporation’s Automated Guided Vehicle Division. He was also the co-founder of Abco Automation, which sold automated systems in the USA and from locations in both Saudi Arabia and Mexico. Prior to that, he was Executive Sales Manager for Schaefer Systems International of Germany and before that, he was Vice President for Sales and Marketing with Knapp Logistics & Automation, of Austria.
Flemings holds a degree in Applied Mathematics and Mathematical Modeling from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. He has also completed two years as a guest graduate student in International Relations & Economics at the Hochschule St. Gallen in Switzerland, from which he received a prestigious Olmsted Scholarship.
About Wynright Corporation:
Wynright Corporation, a subsidiary of Daifuku North America Holding Company, is a leading provider of intelligent material handling systems. The company designs, manufactures, integrates and installs a full spectrum of intralogistics solutions, offering both Wynright-branded and third-party equipment to meet client needs. These include leading-edge conveyor and sortation systems, voice- and light-directed order fulfillment equipment, a suite of warehouse controls & execution software, robotics, Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS), mezzanines, and structures, all backed by critical round-the-clock service and support.
About Daifuku North America Holding Company:
Daifuku North America Holding Company is based in Novi, Michigan, with sales and manufacturing locations throughout the continent. It is comprised of Daifuku America Corporation, Jervis B. Webb Company, Elite Line Services, Inc. (ELS), Daifuku Cleanroom Automation America Corporation, and Wynright Corporation and is a global leader in the design, engineering, manufacturing, installation and service of innovative material handling technology such as automatic guided vehicles (AGVs), automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS), conveyors, baggage handling systems, cleanroom systems and airport maintenance services. Daifuku North America specializes in integrated systems used in a variety of industries, including automotive, airport, semiconductor, flat panel, food/beverage, warehousing and manufacturing.
“The recovering economy is placing new demands across the supply chain, and this is creating new challenges and opportunities for warehouse and distribution center automation companies. Meeting the challenges and leveraging the opportunities requires a deep understanding of customer needs and the technology available to meet them. Cory comes to us with a multi-million-dollar track record of doing just that, all around the world,” said Kevin Ambrose, CEO and President of Wynright.
Most recently, Flemings served as the Global Sales Director for JBT Corporation’s Automated Guided Vehicle Division. He was also the co-founder of Abco Automation, which sold automated systems in the USA and from locations in both Saudi Arabia and Mexico. Prior to that, he was Executive Sales Manager for Schaefer Systems International of Germany and before that, he was Vice President for Sales and Marketing with Knapp Logistics & Automation, of Austria.
Flemings holds a degree in Applied Mathematics and Mathematical Modeling from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. He has also completed two years as a guest graduate student in International Relations & Economics at the Hochschule St. Gallen in Switzerland, from which he received a prestigious Olmsted Scholarship.
About Wynright Corporation:
Wynright Corporation, a subsidiary of Daifuku North America Holding Company, is a leading provider of intelligent material handling systems. The company designs, manufactures, integrates and installs a full spectrum of intralogistics solutions, offering both Wynright-branded and third-party equipment to meet client needs. These include leading-edge conveyor and sortation systems, voice- and light-directed order fulfillment equipment, a suite of warehouse controls & execution software, robotics, Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS), mezzanines, and structures, all backed by critical round-the-clock service and support.
About Daifuku North America Holding Company:
Daifuku North America Holding Company is based in Novi, Michigan, with sales and manufacturing locations throughout the continent. It is comprised of Daifuku America Corporation, Jervis B. Webb Company, Elite Line Services, Inc. (ELS), Daifuku Cleanroom Automation America Corporation, and Wynright Corporation and is a global leader in the design, engineering, manufacturing, installation and service of innovative material handling technology such as automatic guided vehicles (AGVs), automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS), conveyors, baggage handling systems, cleanroom systems and airport maintenance services. Daifuku North America specializes in integrated systems used in a variety of industries, including automotive, airport, semiconductor, flat panel, food/beverage, warehousing and manufacturing.
Contact
WynrightContact
Joe o'Connor
708-250-0742
www.wynright.com
Joe o'Connor
708-250-0742
www.wynright.com
Categories