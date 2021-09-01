Shufti Pro Bags Nomination of the People’s Choice Stevie® Awards for Favorite Companies
London, United Kingdom, September 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Shufti Pro has been nominated in the 2021 People’s Choice Stevie® Awards for Favorite Companies - a feature of the International Business Awards (IBA), the world’s only international, all-encompassing business awards program which is now in its 19th year.
Created in 2002, Stevie® Awards are the world’s premier awards that recognize and honour the achievements and positive contributions of businesses across the globe. This year, the 2021 IBAs received a pool of 3,700 entries from organizations in 65 nations and territories, where Shufti Pro won two awards for its remarkable services amidst COVID-19.
Following the win of Gold and Bronze Prizes in the category “Company of the Year” at the International Business Awards, Shufti Pro has become eligible to be included in the voting for the People’s Choice Stevie Awards 2021.
To vote for Shufti Pro, visit http://peopleschoice.stevieawards.com and input the Short Code: S613T.
Voting, which is open to the public worldwide, will be concluded on the 1st of October 2021 at 11:59 pm Eastern Time. The company that receives the most votes in this category will also be rewarded with a crystal People's Choice Stevie Award trophy.
Shufti Pro is a globally acclaimed identity verification service provider that allows businesses to safeguard themselves against the threats of identity and financial fraud. Services offered by Shufti Pro include biometric verification, KYC verification, AML screening, age verification and address authentication, to name a few.
“This nomination has motivated team Shufti Pro to strive even harder towards delivering seamless identity verification solutions to our global customers,” commented Victor Fredung, CEO and founder of Shufti Pro.
The company was recently named on the list of the World’s 100 Most Innovative CyberTech Companies for Financial Services, and also won two awards at the Global Banking and Finance Awards 2021. Last year, it won the Best in Biz award for providing unmatched consumer service and a Global Excellence Award for outstanding product/service.
About Shufti Pro
Shufti Pro is globally acclaimed for providing a rapid, secure, and compliant means of performing digital identity verification. Its AI-based identity verification services have a remarkable accuracy rate of 98.67% and are offered in 230+ countries and territories. By supporting 3000+ identity documents in 150+ languages, Shufti Pro has proven itself to be ideal for eliminating the risk of digital identity and financial frauds faced by businesses.
