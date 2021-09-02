Choose954 to Host Annual Choose954 Day Celebration with 2nd Annual Community Bike Ride on 9/5 at 4pm
The 2nd installment of the #Choose954 Community Bike Ride will take place on September 5 at 4pm departing from The Daniel Popper "Thrive" sculpture at the base of Society LasOlas (301 SW 1st Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL).
Fort Lauderdale, FL, September 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Choose954 (part of UniteUs Group) - a social movement aimed to Cultivate Culture & Community in Broward County is excited to be bringing back the 2nd Annual "Choose 9.5.4. Day" on September 5th by hosting the 2nd installment of the Choose954 Community Bike Ride @ 4PM departing from The Daniel Popper "Thrive" sculpture at the base of Society LasOlas (301 SW 1st Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL).
This community bike ride will be led by Choose954 Co-Founder Evan Snow who is both a health/wellness and community advocate. His passion for bringing the community together through the arts is demonstrated in this now annual bike ride through Downtown Fort Lauderdale, past Las Olas, to the beach, through Victoria Park, Flagler Village, and beyond.
"I'm grateful to be in a position where we can bring people together for something positive, healthy, and informative. We are excited to see this annual bike ride grow as we work to increase a sense of civic pride in the 954 with so many new transplants calling Broward County home!" says Evan Snow, Co-Founder Choose954.
The ride will have two (2) different tracts for riders of all levels:
Anyone Can Ride: Departing from Society Las Olas, Down Las Olas, Up A1A To Sunrise, Through Victoria Park, Through Flagler Village, Back To Downtown FTL/Society Las Olas. This should be approximately 7-8 miles and take approximately one hour.
Advanced Ride: If you really want to challenge yourself you can go to Hillsboro Inlet & Back with Ride Leader Earl Harris and Sweeper - Laura Harris. Important info for riders:
- Be able to maintain a 15-18 mph pace for approximately 20 miles.
- Riders should have advanced riding skills, riding on the road and in a pack.
- Road bikes recommended, recommend NO rental ebikes.
- Bring sufficient water and food Need to be able to fix their own flats and/or be able Uber home if necessary.
- Have fun.
This is a public ride; cyclists are riding at their own risk. Bike guides, bike leaders and Choose 954 are not liable for anyone’s personal safety.
Choose954 is also pleased to have Life EV as a partner, with several of their electric bikes on display and a sweeper van with water, and to assist with anyone that needs help along the ride.
Choose954, the Community Outreach Arm of the UniteUs Group remains committed to its mission of connecting, engaging, and inspiring the community throughout the pandemic & beyond. With the increased level of sedentary activity from spending more time at home over the last year, exercise has become more important now than ever and this Community Bike ride is another way to get some exercise and explore the city.
Choose954 invites attendees to the official after party, after the ride concludes at The Wharf Fort Lauderdale next door to Society Las Olas.
About Choose954
Choose954 (a part of UniteUs Group) is a social movement and marketing vehicle designed to highlight and cultivate Arts & Culture throughout the Broward County community. This is done through a website, Weekly Art & Culture Round-Up Newsletter, Editorial, Visual Storytelling, Social Media, Podcasts, Live Streaming and Video Coverage. For more information about Choose954, please visit www.choose954.com and @choose954
About UniteUs Group
UniteUs Group is an advertising and marketing consultancy developed under a new model that unites various synergistic entities under one umbrella to deliver progressive creative that benefits the client and various communities’ byways of notoriety, innovation, and profit. Opened in 2017 the consultancy applies experiences and a vast network of creative talent nurtured over two decades to execute either solely or with strategic relationships a range of services spanning Strategic Marketing, Interactive Marketing, Market Research, Guerilla Marketing, Public & Media Relations, Branded Content, Brand Design & Identity, Brand Activations, Brand Strategy, Creative Direction, Design & Production, Social Strategy & Execution, Media Planning/Buying, Event Curation, Experiential Marketing, Experience Design, Prototyping, Business Consulting. For more information about UniteUs Group, please visit www.uniteusgroup.com and @uniteusgroup.
Contact
UniteUs GroupContact
Andrew Martineau
954-850-8581
uniteusgroup.com
