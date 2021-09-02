CellarStone Announces QCommission’s Extension of Integration with SugarCRM
Half Moon Bay, CA, September 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- CellarStone Inc., provider of the leading sales commission software in the market as well as sales performance management software and other solutions, is happy to announce QCommission’s continued integration with SugarCRM.
SugarCRM is a customer relationship management solution used to manage global sales and marketing lifecycles and enhance the productivity of enterprise sales, marketing and service professionals. It has various editions such as Sugar Professional, Sugar Enterprise, Sugar Ultimate and SugarCRM Community Edition (installable version and open source). SugarCRM also supports 3rd party application integrations.
SugarCRM supplies web services, a pool of API calls, for building applications and integrating with SugarCRM objects. This set of APIs allow clients to create and retrieve data from accounts. The platform also ensures that the third-party product is properly authenticated prior to getting access to the data within SugarCRM. Use of the web service API calls, along with SOAP information, helps ensure that the integration works well with SugarCRM.
QCommission, on the other hand, utilizes a technology called QXchange to integrate with other applications including SugarCRM. Specific data access plug-ins (DAP) for different systems can be added to QXchange to integrate with various data sources. A Special DAP for SugarCRM allows QCommission to exchange data with SugarCRM.
With this ability it integrates the two systems in such a manner that the complexity to the customer is reduced to a minimal level.
When asked about the continuation of QCommission’s integration with SugarCRM, this is what Sanal Sankar, CellarStone’s Vice President for Technology, had to share, "At CellarStone, one of our biggest purposes is to satisfy our customers by solving their problems. Having been in business for over 20 years, one of the things we have gotten to really enhance over time is our integration to many other tools like Salesforce, MS Dynamics, Xero, and QuickBooks Desktop. QCommission’s continued integration with SugarCRM helps our existing and future customers with faster, more reliable implementations each time, helping them save time and effort every pay period."
About CellarStone and QCommission
With more than 1,700 customers located in 50+ countries, Cellarstone, Inc. is a premier firm and market leader in the Sales Compensation Management, Sales Operations, and Sales Analytics arena. CellarStone works with IT, Finance, Human Resources, and Sales to manage and implement variable pay and sales commission systems.
Currently, QCommission has 20 vertical-specific templates, more than 40 direct integrations with the most popular CRM and Finance systems, and at least 150 available reports and analytics.
For more information, please visit www.qcommission.com.
