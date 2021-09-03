Securisyn Medical, LLC Announces Patrick Howe Joining the Company as Chief Commercialization Officer
Denver, CO, September 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Securisyn Medical LLC, (“Securisyn” or the “Company”), a provider of novel breathing and smooth tube and catheter securement products dedicated to improving patient outcomes, announced today that Patrick Howe has joined the Company as its Chief Commercialization Officer.
Mark Bruning, Securisyn’s President and CEO, stated, “Patrick is an excellent addition to our senior leadership team and has collaborated closely with us as a subject matter expert and consultant over the past few years. He brings a wealth of sales and commercialization experience as well as a strong background and successful record in new market entry for medical devices. Patrick, like similarly highly qualified senior executive hires earlier this year, uniquely positions the company for a successful product launch of our adult SolidAIRity Flex™ endotracheal tube securement device later this year and other new products in the portfolio to follow. We believe he will bring a valuable skill set and perspective to Securisyn as we continue to innovate, expand and implement our comprehensive go-to-market airway breathing and smooth tube securement strategy."
“It is a great honor to join the Securisyn team who is committed to providing solutions for clinicians that may reduce the risk of unplanned extubation in critically ill patients,” said Mr. Howe. “Providing consulting support over the last few years has allowed me to witness firsthand Securisyn Medical’s dedication and passion in developing innovative solutions to improve patient outcomes. I look forward to supporting the corporate transition into commercialization of their exciting product portfolio."
Patrick most recently served seven years as President and Founder of Patrick Howe Consulting in Colorado providing executive-level consultation services to start up and midrange Med Tech companies supporting all phases of the commercialization process.
Among his many accomplishments during a combined 34 year clinical and business career, Mr. Howe served on the speaker bureau for Abbott Medical, Vice President of Commercialization for NexGen Medical, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Bio2 Medical, and Group Product Director for Angiotech Pharmaceuticals and Argon Medical. He entered his clinical career as a field medic in the US Army. After military service he worked as an emergency room Registered Nurse until taking a position as Physician Extender in Interventional Radiology at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN.
Mr. Howe has a Registered Nursing degree with clinical training at the Mayo School of Allied Heath in Rochester, MN.
About Securisyn Medical, LLC.
Securisyn Medical, LLC (www.securisyn.com) headquartered in Littleton, Colorado, is an innovative medical technology and solutions company dedicated to enhancing ventilated patient safety and broader smooth tube and catheter securement, preventing unplanned extubation and its associated complications, providing peace of mind for patients, their families, and practitioners and decreasing healthcare costs through ethical, profitable, and sustainable business practices. Securisyn Medical is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to eliminate preventable deaths related to airway management and catheter migration.
Contacts:
Securisyn Medical
Al Greene
919.971.4933
