Shufti Pro to Attend Money20/20 Europe
Digital ID verification provider Shufti Pro will be attending Money20/20 - Europe to highlight the importance of IDV for global businesses.
London, United Kingdom, September 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Shufti Pro (https://shuftipro.com/) will be attending Money20/20 Europe - the biggest FinTech event of 2021.
The 2021 edition of Money20/20 Europe (https://europe.money2020.com/) will be taking place between the 21st and 23rd of September 2021 at the RAI Exhibition and Convention Centre in Amsterdam (Netherlands). The premier fintech discussions and conferences will feature 1000+ industry leaders, C-level executives, renowned speakers, and innovators who are playing a key role in the disruption of the fintech industry.
This year, Shufti Pro is set to attend the event in Amsterdam to highlight the significance of artificial intelligence, automated solutions and KYC verification for global organizations. Currently, the company is catering to the IDV needs of businesses in numerous industry sectors, namely finance and banking, healthcare, blockchain and crypto, education, government, social media, and more. The services it provides include but are not limited to KYC, AML screening, biometric authentication, NFC verification, and Video KYC.
“Happy to say that Shufti Pro will be exhibiting at the upcoming Money20/20 in Amsterdam this year. Hopefully there won't be any last minute travel restrictions and anyone that wants to meet up to discuss automated #KYC feel free to reach out or come by our stand A30” stated CEO of Shufti Pro, Victor Fredung.
Fraudulent players frequently attack data-sensitive companies to commit identity theft, money laundering, and other financial crimes. Shufti Pro is helping companies curb such threats since its inception in 2017 by providing AI-powered automated KYC solutions to customers in 230+ countries and territories.
About Shufti Pro
Shufti Pro is globally acclaimed for providing a rapid, secure, and compliant means of performing digital identity verification. Its AI-based IDV services have an accuracy rate of 98.67% and are offered in 230+ countries and territories. By supporting 3000+ identity documents in 150+ languages, Shufti Pro has proven to be ideal for eliminating the risk of digital fraud while maintaining regulatory compliance with GDPR and AML/KYC obligations.
For more information:
Damien Martin,
Marketing Executive
Shufti Pro
damien.martin@shuftipro.com
+44 1225 290329
