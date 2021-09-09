Beth Nguyen and Rare STRIDES Nominated for Gwinnett Chamber Small Business Awards
Lawrenceville, GA, September 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Gwinnett Chamber Small Business Awards will showcase those that dare to start, sustain and succeed and the community that supports them. Recognized as an industry leader, Beth Nguyen, RN, Founder of Rare STRIDES has been nominated in the Founder category and Rare STRIDES has been nominated in the Community Contributor category.
“It is truly an honor to be nominated in this category. My personal journey with a rare disease rarely recognized in medicine gave me a unique perspective as both nurse and patient. Fifteen years of nursing experience did not help me or my medical team when seeking care and resources for my rare disease. Resources were scarce or simply did not exist. Ultimately it resulted in delayed diagnosis and the development of irreversible complications! Hardships encountered in my journey awakened a powerful passion within me to serve the rare community and inspired the launch of Rare STRIDES to pave a path forward for children and adults in all aspects of healthcare. On behalf of our entire team at Rare STRIDES it is truly an honor to be nominated in this category! We are committed to serve the rare community and honor those who have gone by strengthening the focus on rare diseases in healthcare. We accomplish this by empowering the rare community and medical teams with powerful tools to successfully fight rare diseases through our Code Rare Program and we give back to the rare community through our Rare Wish Fund.” - Beth Nguyen
“At the Gwinnett Chamber, we believe small business is big business,” said Nick Masino, President & CEO, Gwinnett Chamber and Partnership Gwinnett. “We understand that entrepreneurs are the engines of our economy and we are excited to celebrate their contributions.”
Honoring individuals and organizations alike, designations will be given in the following areas.
Community Contributor Award
Culture Creator Award
Emerging Entrepreneur Award
Founder Award
Launch Award
Minority-Owned/Woman-Owned Small Business Award
Small Business Award
Support System Award
The awards ceremony will be held Wednesday, November 3 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Gas South Convention Center. For more information, visit GwinnettChamber/Small-Business-Awards.
Contact
Trena J. Myers, MBA
678-372-2543
www.rarestrides.com
