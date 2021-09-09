Gilbert T. Bland Joins CEE’s Board of Trustees
The Center for Excellence in Education (CEE) announces that Gilbert T. Bland, Founder and Chairman of The GilJoy Group, has joined CEE’s Board of Trustees.
McLean, VA, September 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Center for Excellence in Education (CEE) is pleased to announce that Gilbert T. Bland has joined CEE’s Board of Trustees. He is President & CEO Urban League of Hampton Roads, and Founder and Chairman of The GilJoy Group, based in Virginia. CEE’s President
Joann DiGennaro said that Mr. Bland exemplifies excellence with his tremendous expertise in operational management and his passion for supporting and advocating for educational opportunities for underserved students.
Mr. Bland has been an owner/operator of restaurants for over 30 years, as a franchisee of Burger King, Pizza Hut, and Mrs. Fields Cookies and employed more than 2000 team members annually. He is among the nation’s largest African American franchisees.
Mr. Bland has pursued a lifelong passion by supporting and advocating for opportunities for the underserved throughout the educational pipeline. His interests have supported Pre-K initiatives, K-12, and higher education.
Mr. Bland received a B.S. in accounting and economics from James Madison University (JMU) and an MBA from Atlanta University. Bland is a charter member of the JMU chapter of Omicron Delta Epsilon (honor society for economics) and was inducted into the Beta Gamma Sigma chapter (honor society for business) of Atlanta University.
Mr. Bland is married to Joyce, and they are the proud parents of five children.
About the Center for Excellence in Education
The Center for Excellence in Education (CEE) was founded in 1983 by the late Admiral H.G. Rickover and Joann P. DiGennaro, President of the Center. The Center’s mission is to nurture high school and university scholars to careers of excellence and leadership in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, and to encourage collaboration between and among scientific and technological leaders in the global community. CEE sponsors the Research Science Institute (RSI), the USA Biolympiad (USABO), and the Teacher Enrichment Program (TEP). Visit CEE’s website, https://www.cee.org.
Joann DiGennaro said that Mr. Bland exemplifies excellence with his tremendous expertise in operational management and his passion for supporting and advocating for educational opportunities for underserved students.
Mr. Bland has been an owner/operator of restaurants for over 30 years, as a franchisee of Burger King, Pizza Hut, and Mrs. Fields Cookies and employed more than 2000 team members annually. He is among the nation’s largest African American franchisees.
Mr. Bland has pursued a lifelong passion by supporting and advocating for opportunities for the underserved throughout the educational pipeline. His interests have supported Pre-K initiatives, K-12, and higher education.
Mr. Bland received a B.S. in accounting and economics from James Madison University (JMU) and an MBA from Atlanta University. Bland is a charter member of the JMU chapter of Omicron Delta Epsilon (honor society for economics) and was inducted into the Beta Gamma Sigma chapter (honor society for business) of Atlanta University.
Mr. Bland is married to Joyce, and they are the proud parents of five children.
About the Center for Excellence in Education
The Center for Excellence in Education (CEE) was founded in 1983 by the late Admiral H.G. Rickover and Joann P. DiGennaro, President of the Center. The Center’s mission is to nurture high school and university scholars to careers of excellence and leadership in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, and to encourage collaboration between and among scientific and technological leaders in the global community. CEE sponsors the Research Science Institute (RSI), the USA Biolympiad (USABO), and the Teacher Enrichment Program (TEP). Visit CEE’s website, https://www.cee.org.
Contact
Center for Excellence in Education (CEE)Contact
Tom Flavell
703-448-9062
www.cee.org
Tom Flavell
703-448-9062
www.cee.org
Categories