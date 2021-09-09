Micro X-Ray Redefines Microfocus X-Ray Sources for Non-Destructive Inspection
Micro X-Ray releases their "Microbox" which delivers unmatched performance at cost effective pricing within a lead-time that is less than half of any competitors.
Santa Cruz, CA, September 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Micro X-Ray has redefined what an X-ray source should be with the official launch of their 100kV integrated microfocus unit. By combining modern technologies and customized manufacturing processes, Micro X-Ray is now delivering their market defining unit to customers around the world. It integrates an end window compact X-ray tube, a high voltage power supply, and an integrated controller all managed by a simple yet powerful GUI.
The sleek and compact unit is the lightest on the market while providing the highest performance among all competitors. The unit operates at a higher power loading and automatically autofocuses finding the optimized (smallest) focal spot. End-users will be able to leverage this performance to achieve better more focused results.
“Our testing resulted in resolving 3 microns structure on a resolution chart using 7W of power. Not only does the unit look good but it has amazing performance!” -Alexander Sasov, CEO NeoScan
Micro X-ray spent 5 years delivering high quality & high performing microfocus X-ray tubes before taking the next step of developing an integrated unit. They spent 3 years on the design making sure that it would perform as intended. “After testing by a dozen customers and with around 50 units in the field, we are excited to introduce our unit to the market.” -Mike LeClair, CEO Micro X-Ray
Micro X-Ray’s Microbox is the first of several integrated X-ray sources that will be launched over the next 12-18 months. With 80kV, 90kV & 100kV now available and new designs for 130kV & 160kV in development, Micro X-Ray will have the industry’s most robust series of Microfocus X-ray sources.
About Micro X-Ray
Hundreds of companies across many industries have relied on Micro X-Ray for their X-ray source needs. From silicon encapsulated tubes to shielded packaged tubes and now integrated microfocus solutions, they have delivered solutions to over 30 countries since their founding in 2014. Micro X-Ray is currently based in Santa Cruz, CA and has authorized resellers in Korea, Japan and China. Please contact them at sales@microxray.com or 831-207-4900 and visit their website at www.microxray.com.
